The Harrison County Commissioners Court on Wednesday approved a request by the sheriff’s office to apply for an emergency first aid equipment grant from Firehouse Subs Foundation.
“This is a particular grant that Deputy (Dwight) Mays has uncovered that I think would be extremely beneficial not only to the employees of Harrison County, but also all the citizens of Harrison County,” said Sheriff Tom McCool.
“It would equip each of our patrol vehicles with very extensive first aid capabilities as well as each floor in our county courthouse would have a first aid station with some of this very (best) equipment,” he said.
According to its website, firehousesubsfoundation.org, the mission of the foundation is to impact the lifesaving capabilities, and the lives of local heroes and their communities.
“This is accomplished by providing lifesaving equipment and prevention education tools to first responders and public safety organizations,” the website states.
McCool said the sheriff’s office plans to use one of its own officers to train fellow officers on how to utilize the equipment.
Also, “our local fire department has volunteered to do some training for courthouse personnel through the human resources office here,” he noted. “It’ll be truly beneficial in the future.”
The sheriff thanked Deputy Mays for his work in discovering the possibility. The potential grant award is between $15,000 and $25,000 with a maximum amount of $50,000.
In other business, the court approved a school bus turnaround on County Road 2416, which is Blairs Landing Road, located in Precinct 1.
Pct. 1 County Commissioner William Hatfield, who represents the area, noted that the turnaround was requested from an official at Karnack Independent School District.
“Blair’s Landing dead ends with Caddo Lake; and when it floods the bus loses it turnaround,” Hatfield explained.
He said the request to move the turnaround further up the hill was made during flood season.
“I would like to go ahead and get that approved,” said Hatfield, thanking officials with the road and bridge department for their work in making it happen.
In other business, the court also approved interlocal lease agreements between the county and Enterprise Fleet Management to lease a slate of vehicles for various county departments. The court approved an agreement earlier this month to allow the company to manage the county’s vehicles in hopes of building a better fleet and realize potential savings.
The list of vehicles approved Wednesday for lease includes a van for juvenile services, eight Explorers for the sheriff’s office, two Colorados for the onsite sewage services, eight Silverados for the Criminal Investigation Division, six 2019 model Silverados for the road and bridge department and two 2020 models for the same department.
“This is our initial round,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said of the overall list. “This was our pressing needs that we had.”
The court also took action, following an executive session, to approve the Official Ballot Director Selection Resolution of vote entitlement by Harrison County to the Harrison Central Appraisal District Board of Directors.
“The county has 1,120 votes to cast for a director on the board of the Harrison Central Appraisal District,” Chad Sims advised.
The court approved to give Albert Tiller 880 of the county’s votes and Alex Macklin the remaining 240 of the county’s votes.