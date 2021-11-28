The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved an interlocal agreement between Texas State Texas School Safety Center and Harrison County to assist the sheriff’s office with conducting controlled buy/sting operations to deter tobacco retailers from selling products to minors.
Lt. Hilton Poindexter with the sheriff’s office noted the department has been doing the tobacco compliance grant program for several years.
“We go out and we use a decoy at the proper age, and they go in and attempt to buy tobacco,” Poindexter said, describing how the sting operation works.
“This past year, [we had] probably another 20 to 25 buys, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but when you’re selling tobacco and nicotine products to a minor that is actually a lot,” he said, noting how successful the sting operations were.
Through the tobacco grant compliance program, the San Marcos-based Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) enters into an interlocal cooperation contract with counties and municipalities to enable local law enforcement agencies to enforce Subchapter H, Chapter 161, Texas Health and Safety Code in a manner that can reasonably be expected to reduce the extent to which cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and tobacco products are illegally sold or distributed to persons who are younger than age 21.
“TxSSC shall rely, to the fullest extent possible, on sheriffs, constables or police departments to enforce this subchapter,” TxSSC noted on its website. “Selected contractors providing services under this agreement will conduct on-site controlled buy/stings and follow-up controlled buy/stings involving the use of minor decoys, record the controlled buy/sting information on the cigarette, e-cigarette and tobacco controlled buy/sting report form, and submit monthly activity reports to TxSSC.
“TxSSC will reimburse contracted law enforcement agencies $125 for each completed controlled buy/sting conducted,” the website states.
Explaining the logistics of the sting operations, Poindexter noted that law enforcement checks to see if retailers are abiding by the law.
“When the decoy goes in, they ask for an ID or their age,” he explained. “They are required to be upfront and honest, have someone witness it, to make sure everything is done properly. And a lot of them that are selling it, if you can reach the counter you can buy just about whatever you want.
“So it is a problem — minors using tobacco products,” Poindexter said.
While the sting operations focus on tobacco only, the sheriff’s department does look out for retailers violating alcohol laws as well.
“It is tobacco only, but there’s some places that when we get the word that they’re selling alcohol we’ll go ahead and kill two birds with one stone,” Poindexter said. “There’s citations issued for tobacco. If they do sell alcohol then an arrest will be made.”
But despite the numbers of retailers who were cited, Poindexter said there are many others that are abiding by the law.
“In saying that, a lot of your stores are doing what’s right — asking for ID [and] how old are you,” Poindexter said. “So although it seems like a lot, there are a lot of businesses that are doing what’s required of them and doing the right thing.”
In other sheriff’s department related business, the court approved the purchase of the RapiScan baggage scanner in the amount of $46,499 to improve courthouse security. The purchase is made available through a Homeland Security grant through the East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG).
“This is actually the second time we’ve applied for this piece of equipment,” Dwight Mays, grant administrator for the sheriff’s office, noted.
“The first time there was just not enough funds to go around,” he said. “It came open again last March. We reapplied.”
The equipment is expected to arrive in January or February.
Mays said the new, modern equipment will replace the existing metal detector that’s been at the entry of the courthouse for the last 15 years.
“We not only ordered a baggage scanner, but we also ordered a new walk-through scanner, simply because the one that we have over there now is 15 years old,” Mays said. “I chose the RapiScan because of the reliability of their equipment. It is a Cadillac of all scanners. That’s been over there 15 years. It has never had a problem.”
He proposed to relocate the old equipment to the historic 1901 county courthouse once the new equipment is in place.
“What I want to do is get a new one to go with the baggage scanner over at the new courthouse. Since you are expecting to have an employee over here [at the historic courthouse] for full-time security, I want to bring that scanner over here so that y’all will have that one available here in this courthouse,” he told the commissioners court.