The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved a notice of a special election, set by Gov. Greg Abbott, for the upcoming May 7 Constitutional Amendment Election.
According to the proclamation issued by Gov. Abbott, the special election will be held statewide for the purpose of adopting or rejecting the two constitutional amendments proposed by two joint resolutions, as submitted by the 87th Texas Legislature’s second-called session as well as the third-called session.
The following propositions will be voted on:
• Proposition No.1: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the Legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”
• Proposition No. 2: “The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”
As the commissioners court took action to approve the special election, Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins commented on the unfunded mandates, such as the special election, required by the state.
“These special elections and other things that sometimes the state send us, those are things that we fight and raise our voices about it because the state is sitting down there with a Rainy Day fund with billions of dollars in it; and it’s just sitting there. But we, as a county, we are constantly asking them when you send us things like that, please send the money to go along with it,” said Timmins. “They’re unfunded mandates. If not, that causes property taxes to constantly increase.”
“Because of these unfunded mandates, your property taxes continue to increase,” said Timmins, expounding how governmental entities have to have money available to be able to fulfill unfunded mandates.