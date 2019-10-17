The Harrison County Commissioners Court passed a resolution Wednesday to resell a total of 110 properties, currently bid in trust to the county, for the December tax resale.
“This is the annual resolution for our December tax resale,” said Liz Vaughan, tax attorney with McCreary, Veselka, Bragg & Allen PC. “It includes all the properties that have been bid in trust since the fourth quarter sale of last year through our third quarter sale of 2019.”
The public auction will take place at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Harrison County Courthouse.
Vaughan said the resolution authorizes the resell of the properties at no minimum bid. And while the resolution does indicate that there will be no minimum bid, tax officials have made it a practice to set a minimum bid anyhow as a way to get the ball rolling.
“We do set a minimum bid, but it’s 10 percent of the current adjudged value,” Vaughan explained. But in the event that we don’t receive that, we do drop it to the cost of recording the deed and that usually gets people moving.”
She said there’s very few properties that they actually sell for $30, which is the approximate cost of recording the deed, “but it in fact happens.”
According to the resolution, the properties were offered for sale by the county’s sheriff at public auctions pursuant to judgments of foreclosure for delinquent taxes by the district court.
The properties did not receive sufficient bids as set by law and were struck off to the county and the Harrison Central Appraisal District, trustee, for the use and benefit of itself and the other taxing units which levied taxes on the properties.
Vaughan explained before that the event, also referred to as the bid in trust sale, allows the county to offer the properties for a reduced price from what they were originally offered in hopes to get them back on the tax roll.
“So these properties have all been through our normal bidding process. No one had bid on these properties, so we’ve been holding them until this final sale,” said County Judge Chad Sims.
In other business, the court also approved the execution of a tax sale redemption deed.
“The tax code simply provides that an individual who loses their property can redeem it in a certain time period,” said Vaughan. “The individual here has come forward with all of the money to satisfy the judgment to all the parties. This individual will get their property back.”