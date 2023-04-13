The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved a resolution to file a grant application on behalf of Gum Springs Water Supply Corp. to upgrade the water system.
“This is a grant application through the Texas Department of Agriculture and these come around every two years; and, unfortunately, water supply corporations are not able to apply on their own and so that’s why they sought the sponsorship by the county,” explained a representative from Gary Traylor & Associates, whom the county entered a memorandum of understanding with to help manage the project.
The county will be asking for $500,000 through the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Community Development Block Grant program funds, on behalf of Gum Springs. Because it is a matching grant, Gum Springs will be committed to a $10,000 match.
“This project is for the replacement of water mains on Gum Springs Road and Russell Road and Dee Dee Road, which are just east of the city limits of Longview,” the representative from Gary Traylor & Associates noted.
The project calls for the implementation of 3,800 linear feet of four-inch water main; 2,600 linear feet of six-inch; and 820 linear feet of eight-inch water main.
“The main issue is that the service lines in this area are one-and-a-half to two-inch lines and so this area is vastly undersized and overloaded, and so these system improvements will increase those lines to four-inch, six-inch and eight-inch water mains to serve these people,” the representative stated.
Derrick Todd, general manager of the water supply company, said the upgrade will be on one of the oldest parts of the system.
“We’re going to try to get a grant to replace that,” said Todd. “Right now, this is not even from new growth. This is just from growth that’s been there.
“This is just the oldest part of the system. We’re just finally getting a chance to upgrade,” he said, noting they have to stay in compliance with state codes and TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) requirements.
Through a resolution approved Tuesday by the commissioners court, the county has agreed to serve as the sponsor of the competitive grant.
“The county is the sponsor and we’re helping Gum Springs through the process. There’s no cost to us,” said County Judge Chad Sims.