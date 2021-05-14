Harrison County Airport will soon get an updated Automated Weather Observation System, known as AWOS, thanks to a partnership with TxDOT.
“The AWOS system is the Automated Weather Observation System. We have one at the airport; I don’t know how old it is, but I do know it does not work properly all the time,” County Judge Chad Sims explained.
The commissioners court approved a resolution this week for an AWOS project to be funded through an agreement between Harrison County and TxDOT.
Such surface weather observation stations are found particularly at local airports and report data such as wind, visibility, sky conditions, temperature dew point, relative humidity, pressure and recent precipitation accumulation. The system provides real-time weather reports for pilots, airport operators and managers and the local community.
“When you’re 50 miles, 60 miles out, you can tune in and listen to the weather in Marshall, and it’ll tell you which way the wind is blowing,” Judge Sims said, expounding how the AWOS system works. “It just gives you a lot of details that you need when you’re coming in to land.”
Oftentimes, some of that information is missing. In those instances, pilots have to tune into Longview’s weather forecast or Shreveport’s to determine Marshall’s weather conditions.
“The good news is TxDOT is picking up 75 percent of the cost,” the county judge said of the ability to get a new system.
The estimated cost of the new system is $200,000 with TxDOT paying 75 percent and the county responsible for 25 percent. The county’s portion of the new AWOS system will be funded from the county’s airport budget.
“Already our cost, it has come down significantly,” Judge Sims noted. “Initially it was for $50,000 for the county; now it’s at $39,000. I expect it to be even lower.”
Regarding maintenance of the system, Sims noted that the county is working with a new company, based in nearby Atlanta, that maintains the weather system.
“We’re working with a new company that maintains this system. Prior it was a company called DBT, not anywhere near us, in the metroplex, Houston area,” he noted. “It was difficult for them to come maintain it when we needed something. We’re now using a guy from Atlanta, Texas, probably an hour away. He does a great job.”