With the coronavirus spreading across the world, the Harrison County Commissioners Court took action on Wednesday to ensure that county employees can afford testing, if necessary.
“Last week, I received an email from our insurance administrator, GPA (Group & Pension Administrators), asking if we’d be interested in adding this particular (COVID-19) testing to our health insurance plan, to cover at 100 percent, under preventative services,” said Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.
“I thought this was a good idea,” he said.
MARION COVID-19 UPDATE
In other county-related news regarding the COVID-19 virus, Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur requested residents on Tuesday to be cognizant of the food supply available during the pandemic.
“I have nothing new to report with the exception that Marion County has zero known cases of COVID-19,” said LaFleur. “I sure hope that number stays at zero.”
In the meantime, “please remember while shopping that we have limited places to get groceries and we have 10,000-plus residents in our county,” he said. “Be mindful of that before you get more than you actually need.”
LaFleur noted that the town’s main grocery chain, Brookshire’s Grocery Store, now has limited hours, operating from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Because of it, he urges residents to plan accordingly.
The county judge said he continues to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and will keep residents abreast with updated information.
“I encourage you to stay calm and be vigilant,” LaFleur encouraged residents.
“Wash your hands and sanitize often,” he reminded. “Please continue to pray for our great nation, state, and Marion County.”