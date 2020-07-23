The Harrison County Commissioners Court entertained more public comments, on Wednesday, concerning the fate of the controversial Confederate statue located on the east lawn of the historic courthouse grounds.
So far, remarks have only been placed on the agenda for public comment, but those calling for the statue’s removal said they won’t stop until the commissioners court actually make the issue an action item.
“Removal of this statue is just one step towards attaining justice – no justice no peace,” said Raymond Fogg, who is on the executive committee of Educators of Public Service. The entity is a diverse group of local educators that have banned together to work towards a peaceful compromise on the current issues surrounding the statue. Wednesday was their first time to speak before the court during public comment on the matter.
“What we’re asking is that this issue become an actual agenda item and not just for public comment, because we’ll be back,” said Fogg. “We’ll be back over and over again until this statue is removed.”
The educators group was formed after Marshall Against Violence president Demetria McFarland began a petition to have the statue removed from the public’s eye because it’s a painful reminder of America’s dark history of racism and slavery and ties to white supremacy.
Sherri Campbell, who spoke against the removal of the statue, called for the court to take no action on the matter. “Let this war memorial to those who fought and fell for a lost cause continue to stand where it is for years to come,” Campbell implored.
Campbell said she doesn’t idolize it nor does she speculate on the reason it was erected. She said she takes it for what the inscription says — “a memorial to the Confederate men that never made it home to Harrison County… for the mothers and wives who lost their sons and husbands.”
She said the statue would cost up to $100,000 to relocate.
‘That same money would go a long way to adding a statue of one of our great Civil Rights leaders,” she suggested. “A camera could be installed above it as well; but removing one statue to replace it with another is not the way to resolve a situation.”
Campbell noted the fact is Marshall was a major Confederate city during the Civil War. “That is part of our history. Removing a memorial statue will not change that,” she said. “Everything does not have to be destroyed to make a statement.”
In his expressions, Fogg said it’s clear to him that the meaning behind the statue stood for white supremacy when it was erected, and still serves as a reminder today.
““They seem to want to protect the heritage here in Marshall that just much before the erection of this statue, according to the Los Angeles Herald, white citizens and I quote had declared that every Negro will be driven from Marshall,” said Fogg. “Well, it’s become real clear to me that citizens of the early 1900s and the citizens of 2020 Marshall have not changed, especially when we see the same threats and actions like we witnessed here on this square, a few weeks ago, July the Fourth — Independence Day.”
Fogg said the Educators of Public Service came to the county judge, commissioners and community to put forth a peaceful resolution, but was met with contention and threats from others.
“We came to the commissioners; we came to the community and we tried to put forth a compromise — replacing the statue with a statue of (Harrison County native and former first lady) Lady Bird (Johnson), (or) putting (civil rights leader) James Farmer up,” said Fogg.
“We came in an effort to try to compromise and open a dialogue with those who seem to idolize the Confederate statue that sits in front of this building; but as many of you know, we were met with threats, lies and armed assaults,” said Fogg. “One of our members had a gun brandished at her twice in one day.”
“I ask you, Judge Sims, and commissioners. Is this the Marshall you want to represent?” Fogg questioned.
He said the statue does not represent the United States of America.
“This statue must go,” said Fogg.
Tasha Williams, member of the educators group who experienced the threats he referred to, echoed Fogg’s sentiments.
In her letter addressed to the court, Williams noted that the issue of the removal of the Confederate statue has been present on the agenda for public statement since June 24. She said since that time, racial tensions and division in the county have increased rapidly.
“With a person’s life being threatened on July 4 and the constant threats of violence being made towards the black citizens of Harrison County, this issue needs to be resolved as soon as possible,” she said.
Thus, she requested the matter be placed on the agenda as an action item during the court’s Aug. 5 meeting.
“Several people will stand before you today and present their reasons why the statue should not be removed. We will hear that the statue is history, the statue does not commemorate any type of racial oppression nor has it caused any racial division, all of which each of you know is simply not true,” said Williams.
“It has also been stated that removing the statue will result in history repeating itself,” she said. “Well, I stand before you to advise that while the statue is still standing, history came through and attempted to repeat itself in Harrison County on July 4, 2020,” said Williams. “Simply because I was exercising my rights as a citizen of Harrison County, history felt as though it had a right to appear and present itself with the same disgusting, disrespectful racial slurs and threats to end my life that were used when 21 Black men were lynched, the last being Mr. Walter Davis who was removed from his jail cell by an angry white mob and lynched. His lynching being the last on record in the United States.
“History arrived and proved that even in society today there are those in Harrison County that still believe that the blacks in the community are less than,” she said.
Williams said Black citizens no longer want their tax dollars to pay for a statue that does not represent the black community.
“When I viewed the picture that is posted for public record of the unveiling of the Confederate statue, I did not see anyone that looks like me,” she said. “We don’t need a reminder that our ancestors have been beaten and sold like property. I stand here today on behalf of every black citizen of Harrison county and say how dare anyone try to run us out of a county that was built on the backs of our ancestors.
Williams said Confederate monuments memorialize a treasonous government whose founding principle was the perpetuation and expansion of slavery.
“These monuments are being removed all around the world. This statue was a gift of hatred to Harrison County that should have never been accepted,” she said. “Please tell me when will Harrison County get tired of always being on the wrong side of history?”
Regarding her position on the statue, January Simpson with the Save our Soldier’s group said Confederate soldiers, indeed, fought on the wrong side of the war, but are still fallen soldiers that deserve to be honored.
“These men did something bad, but that doesn’t mean they were all bad people,” said Simpson.
“If we remove memorials due to men who did bad things, many more memorials would need to be brought down,” she said.
That could include memorials of George Floyd, she indicated.
“Do you see where this leads?” Simpson asked.
“Someone will always be offended,” she said.
Simpson said relocating the statue would appear to be a good compromise, for now, but may not be in the future.
“Eventually the people seeking to remove it will want it destroyed or forgotten,” she said. “That is the end game. Why would we want to forget what happened in our nation?”
Simpson said while she empathizes with McFarland’s emotional plea in her petition for the removal of the statue, she would like to offer some additional data and thoughts to consider.
One of those facts is the Daughters of Confederacy, who gifted the statue in honor of fallen soldiers, have denounced those that use their name to promote racism.
“Her petition also says the statue does not have any value to Black people yet there are many in the Black community who have signed the petition to keep in place and have volunteered to gather the signatures,” said Simpson. “Apparently, it does have some value to some members in our Black community.”
Simpson said rather being a constant reminder of racism, hate and prejudice, she believes the statue opens a dialogue about the past, which she considers a good thing.
Simpson said she appreciates and admire everyone who has stood up and spoken out for what they believe is the right thing.
“It doesn’t matter what side of this issue you are on, we are all Americans,” she said.
In his address to the court, Wiley College President Herman Felton also advocated for the removal of the statue, as well as flag and any other symbol of the Confederacy, saying certain symbols that contribute to a Confederate soldier or general of a treasonous Army have no place in America’s society.
“While some may say to you, commissioners, I do not envy you for the position you’re in, I couldn’t disagree more. I envy each of you. Selfishly I would be honored to speak for the constituents and cast each of your votes for the removal of that statue,” said Felton. “This decision is a moral one and quite frankly it’s humiliating to be here when we all know the damage done to Black Americans under the auspices of the Confederacy.
Felton pointed out that Nathan Bedford Forrest, traitor and grand wizard of the KKK, said in his own words that the war was about the preservation of slavery. Felton said that’s the heritage that the statue represents.
“That heritage includes being a very prominent fixture throughout the 19th century. It was flown high at lynchings, bombings and wherever terror visited Black Americans,” said Felton. “That symbol was omnipresent.”
“For them, states right was about continuing slavery,” he added.
“Your decision is much bigger than whether this statue stays or goes,” Felton told the court. “Your decision will send a very strong message to people like me. You could also send a message to the people who believe that I am inferior to them.”
“For me, one cannot pledge allegiance to hate, bigotry, racism — systemic or structural — and believe that we are all one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all. Remove the statue so we can begin the real work,” Felton said, as an “Amen” echoed in agreement.
In her remarks, Melody Spray, spoke on the freedoms of America.
“We are all Americans. We all live here. Nobody that I know of is wanting to leave, and there’s a lot of people from other countries that are oppressed by Communism, totalitarian governments, dictatorships that are wanting very badly to come to America,” said Spray. “No other country in the world is desired for a home country like America is. There are good things about America and I hope that we can put the past behind us and focus on the positive.”
“I will beg that we can have peace in this community and forgiveness and love,” said Spray. “I think America has gone beyond its stage of racism. We have grown as a nation and we are a special country that everyone in the world wants to come to.”
Larry Armstrong, who also spoke to keep the statue on the courthouse grounds, said referred to the movement to remove it as “statue genocide.”
“I believe if the soldier statue is taken down there will be a rush to replace the void with something not historical or represented of the people of Harrison County,” he said.
Armstrong said the statue does not depict any great figure of the Confederate States of America.
‘The dress of the statue is not in CSA uniform,” he said. “The statue is an unknown soldier. Of 800 CSA enlistments, it represents 177 dead from Harrison County and many more from disease.”
“The Harrison County Courthouse and statue together, is an icon, of East Texas,” Armstrong added.
Closing out the public comments, Jonathan McCarty, a historical interpreter and executive member of the educators group, shared his concerns as an individual.
“I am afraid that the awful truth of this soldier is … that he does not stand guard for myself, nor anyone in this room. He does not keep a watchful eye over a sleeping camp,” said McCarty. “And no, he does not hold vigil for the dead. He is a stone soldier guarding the ‘Lost Cause’, a poisonous, dangerous ideology birthed from the minds of white supremacists who did not accept their loss in our Civil War.”
“To this day, there are descendants of those who gather in the spirit of brotherhood, of kinship to their ancestors who served in the Confederate military. At such meetings, they recite the same pledges we did this morning, yet they have a third. A pledge to the Confederate flag.”
McCarty said, in his mind, there is little to no patriotism to be found in honoring those who committed armed rebellion, or committed a treasonous act against the government in my mind.
“If so, then why do we not have a day dedicated to the memory of Benedict Arnold, John Brown, William Bruce Mumford, or the assassins who conspired to murder Abraham Lincoln and his cabinet?” he asked.
“The truth is that those who seceded made the choice they thought best and there can be no apologizing on their behalf for it,” said McCarty. “It is and must be clear to us now that their choice was wrong, and that it has caused lasting damage to the fabric of our nation. There is nothing with which affection and reverence should be applicable to a government founded upon ideals such as owning other human beings.”
McCarty said, he too, is asking the court to consider the removal and relocation of the monument through an actionable agenda item.
“I believe that it is in the best interest of Harrison County that the monument be moved to the Marshall City Cemetery where it can stand among most of the county’s Confederate dead,’ said McCarty.