The Harrison County Commissioners Court entertained more budget requests earlier this month as the county prepares for a new fiscal season, to start in September.
“We started our budget hearing, hearing from any department that wanted to come and visit with us about their needs, what they’re expecting to happen over the last 12 months,” said County Judge Chad Sims. “We’re getting a lot of requests, as you would expect.”
Sims said he and county commissioners are diligently listening to all requests but the final determination will depend on the actual revenue the county has received from the appraisal district.
“We’ll plug those numbers into our calculation and we’ll whittle the wish list down to what we can really afford, so that’s where we are,” he said.
During the last budget hearing, held earlier this month, the court heard from the county’s maintenance director, Brad Thomas; and district clerk Sherry Griffis.
Maintenance director requests
In his requests, Thomas presented a budget in the amount of approximately $106,000 for permanent improvement projects. Of that, a total of $43,000 is designated for the remodeling of eight public bathrooms at the county courthouse.
Thomas said he’s also requesting $25,000 to remodel the kitchen and bathroom on the second floor of the building that formerly housed the county extension offices.
“I want to make it really nice,” said Thomas, noting he’d like to have it ready to host Christmas gatherings or other events.
Judge Sims echoed his sentiments.
“I get a lot of requests from people needing a little space for 20 to 40 people to meet for whatever kind of meeting. That would be ideal,” said Sims. “It’s a great location, right here in downtown, in a nice space.”
Thomas concurred.
“If we can make that happen, I think that would be a plus for everybody,” said Thomas.
The maintenance director also designated $8,000 for the remodeling of newly-elected Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Demisha Crawford’s office. The project will consist of painting and flooring.
Thomas said he also needs an additional $30,000 for the installation of the HVAC system and plumbing system at the sheriff’s department’s new training facility.
District Clerk’s office
In her budget requests, Griffis, the district clerk, asked to upgrade the part-time scanning position into a fulltime.
“I have asked for my scanning person job that we started to be possibly a fulltime position. We are accomplishing really a whole lot doing that,” said Griffis. “We’ve already gone through three years of scanning that we lost.”
She said they’re scanning essential documents that people would need copies of.
“It’s going pretty quickly but we’ve got a lot more that still needs to be done,” said Griffis. “At this time, the part-time is coming out of the preservation fund. I’m good with funds coming out of my preservation fund.”
She said she knows funding a fulltime position will be a little more costly for the county, but it will be beneficial in the long run as she would not have to outsource a third party, like RCI, a records retention and asset management services, to complete the job.
“I’m trying to see if we can do some of it ourselves first, and then if we need help with RCI for retention, then we can follow up with that,” she said. “I’m not saying this position will be here forever. And then again it could be, just continually keeping up with retention.”
“So it is essential and it is a need,” she said, sharing how they have to frequent the storage barn multiple times a day to get files for unscanned land records. “We can definitely use it in the office.”
The district clerk also asked for a supplement for employees that are now in charge of jury summons.
“My office can do the summons; it’s OK,” she said. “But I would like to see my girls supplemented for that. They have to put a lot more time into doing the jury excuses and the returns that come in the mail. We’re going to have to start putting them on the system now, so that we have updated return addresses — things like that. We normally had to send that to the elections office, but (the law) now says that we are required to do it, as well.”
Griffis said she has two employees in mind who are very proficient with the jury system. One of them is her chief deputy.
“I was just going to ask if we could supplement them for having to do the extra work to take care of that,” she said. “My chief deputy is one of my main ones. And she really schedules her life around jury, to tell you the truth. She doesn’t go on vacation if we’re having juries. She makes sure that the jury is taken care of.”
And like fellow department heads requested during the first budget hearing in July, Griffis also asked for raises for her staff.
“As far as raises go, my employees appreciate any raise that you can come up with,” the district clerk said. “I think it’s essential to the employee. I think it will help on our longevity if we can come up with a way to raise the hourly rate.
“My salary rate that we start at is $14.58, and it’s hard to compete with (businesses) like Hobby Lobby and Chick-fil-A, and all these places that pay more than that to start out with,” she shared. “And our offices now are so technology driven that you just can’t hire just anybody off the streets. They have to have some type of computer knowledge or something to come into the office with, because all of our filings are electronic now. Everything we do is on our case manager. We have a lot of financials. We have to be able to do spreadsheets, Excel — things like that. So I’m asking that we consider either increasing it so that we do have a better starting rate for some of the newer employees.”
Griffis said she believes a raise will help with retention and longevity of employees.
“I have a lady that started with me at the end of April and she’s already leaving for a better paying job. That’s my criminal clerk. It takes a lot to train a criminal clerk. It’s just hard,” she said. “You can’t compete with the salaries and things like that that other businesses offer. So I am asking that you consider raises, maybe increasing the hourly rate.”
The district clerk said while she knows her staff also appreciates the annual $1,200 cost of living raise the county gives, she would like to see it given in increments to align with experience.
“I would like to see if maybe we do that with increments as to experience, because when you got somebody that just started two weeks ago that gets the same $1,200 to the person that’s been here for 15 years, it kind of works on the morale a little bit,” she shared. “We appreciate it so much, but I want to see more longevity with our county.”
Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb noted the valuable retirement benefits that the county offers. He said the county is a great place to work and is working on more meaningful pay. Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins said he thinks they’ll get there.
“We have discussed that. We even talked about readjusting the slot list. I think we’ll get there. I think we have the right court, auditor; we have the right people in place. But we’ll get there,” said Timmins.
Griffis thanked the court for the consideration and for the support.
“I do think that the county does care so much about their employees and they work real hard to make sure our employees benefit from working for the county,” she said. “We do appreciate everything you have done and do. You are so supportive. It makes my job easier when I have a supportive commissioners court and a judge.”