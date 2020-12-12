The Harrison Extension Education Association recently blessed the Empty Stocking Fund with a $350 donation to help provide Christmas gifts to local children in need.
Presenting the donation were County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald and members of the Harrison Extension Education Association — Denise Drew and Helen Hall. Accepting the donation was Empty Stocking Fund representative Pam Lindley.
Through the Empty Stocking Fund, families can apply for their children to receive Christmas presents they might not otherwise get. The local charity provides gifts to about 300 to 350 children throughout the county, annually.
“Due to COVID-19 and our economy, the list of families needing assistance has grown,” Empty Stocking Fund director, Lea McGee, shared on the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
Children must be ages 12 and younger to receive gifts, which consists of a “need, a “want” and a “wish” from the child’s Christmas list.
The charity is also accepting donations of new toys or new clothing to help make this year’s Christmas benevolence a success.
Sponsors are also being sought to help sponsor children on the organization’s “Angel List.” The Angel List can be found on the Henry F. Selcer Memorial Empty Stocking Fund website at emptystockingmarshall.org.
Gifts should be delivered to the Empty Stocking Fund headquarters at 306 W. Houston St., in Marshall, no later than Dec. 17.
“Once you have chosen a child or children, please email or call Lea at 903-472-8649 to let us know that you are sponsoring that particular child,” organizers stated on the website.
Sponsors must provide their name, phone number and ID number of the child from the list. Each child on the list is marked either “Already Sponsored” or “Not Sponsored.”
“Please help us to sponsor every child on our list,” Empty Stocking officials stated. “Thank you for filling an empty stocking this year!”
The organization also has a drop box located by the Christmas tree at the north entrance of Walmart to accept donations of coats, toys and more.
“If you are shopping during the week, please think of the children of Harrison County and drop a goodie in our box,” Empty Stocking officials noted on the organization’s Facebook page. “We appreciate and need all of the support we can get during this crazy 2020!”
Donations to assist with the charity can be sent to Empty Stocking Fund, P.O. Box 2161, Marshall, Texas 75671. For more information, visit the organization’s Facebook page, the Henry F. Selcer Memorial Empty Stocking Fund, or website, http://www.emptystockingmarshall.org/ .