Since March, the Harrison County Fire Marshal along with the city of Marshall health inspector have been tag-teaming, educating eateries, making sure that establishments throughout the county are in compliance with fire and health safety codes.
One restaurant, in particular, Laffy Happy Arcade in Karnack, immediately soaked in the education and put measures in place to correct a violation, leaving the inspectors not only pleased, but impressed.
“We addressed what needed to be in compliance, told him to keep us up-to-date on what he was doing,” shared city health inspector, Olivia Cuenca. “He let us know he was working on getting things fixed up with the fire (code). I asked certain things on my end and he has gotten them corrected and he kept in touch with us.”
Cuenca said their primary goal is to educate eating establishments, such as in this case.
“We taught him what we’re looking at. I taught him, me as the new health inspector, what I would be looking out (for), what I needed done and he has done what I have asked within a timely manner,” she added. “He gave me a call, let me know it was done and I’m very pleased with how he has corrected the violation and the timeframe he has corrected violation.”
Couch and Cuenca said the response of owner, Ernest Crookshank, is a great example of a positive outcome; thus, the compliance and quick actions to address the requests are to be commended.
“We were very proud,” said Cuenca. “I think us working together and doing it and him responding the way he did was very, very, very good.”
The county fire marshal and city inspector are hoping to have many more positive outcomes through their partnership.
“I’m the new inspector. I just started in March. I’ve actually been with the city for four years, but I just started being a health inspector this year when the old health inspector retired, so as I was coming in I started working with ‘DJ’ on the new rules on getting everybody set up, on if a suppression system was needed based on their menu, what they were cooking,” explained Cuenca. “So far, we have worked on a couple of mobile units. We stopped by at his establishment and actually performed a health inspection along with a fire inspection.”
“Since she does my mobile units for city and county, we’ve been working together around March getting them done. It’s a good partnership and we have had good turnout with them, getting in compliance, which his was a really good response because he kept us up-to-date, he spoke to us, he asked questions; and he got it done pretty quickly for what we requested. It was very fast,” she added.
Fire Marshal Couch noted that like several other restaurants in the county, particularly in Waskom, Laffy Happy was required to get a kitchen fire suppression system installed in order to continue frying food. According to Impact Fire Services, fire codes require commercial kitchens to include fire suppression systems that can stop a fire before it gets out of control.
Laffy Happy owner, Crookshank, said he was appreciative of the education the county fire marshal and city health code inspector provided him on the topic in order to ensure the safety of his establishment, which opened June 2019, a few months before the global COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
“Well me being in the restaurant business, you’re pretty much going to have to be in compliance with all state, local regulations,” he said. “You don’t want to have any disputes with someone that can shut you down and stop your revenue. It’s just best to follow the rules at that point. And plus it was a safety issue anyway. They’re just here to keep us not only from burning the building down, but keeping us safe.”
“And having a suppression system when you’re handling grease, all that type of material, it’s a good thing to have,” said Crookshank.
Crookshank said it didn’t take him long to start working on remedying the issue because he knew how important it was.
“We’re newbies anyway, so we didn’t pretty much know what was going on,” he said.
“After she came here and gave us a good education on what we needed done, she gave us a good while — a few weeks — we pretty much just took care of it,” he said of the county fire marshal. “She gave us a real good education on what needs to be done.”
It was a smooth process, he said.
“They came in with the flow. It was an educational thing. And the new health lady is doing awesome, too,” Crookshank praised. “She’s pointing out all the: ‘hey don’t do this, don’t do that’, but as far as the knowledge-wise goes, she educated us on that also.”
Laffy Happy, located at 16091 State Hwy 43 N., in Karnack, is thrilled to be in Harrison County, serving up food and fun for the entire family to enjoy.
“As long as everybody is in compliance and we’re getting revenue, we’re just going to continue to grow in Marshall,” said Crookshank, who co-owns the restaurant with wife, Chasity.
Mission
Fire Marshal Couch said the mission of both agencies is safety, education and partnership.
“The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office has many responsibilities. One of them is the responsibility of inspecting different types of facilities, with the primary focus being to enforce NFPA 101, the Life Safety Code,” said Couch. “When inspecting buildings, we are making sure that the building meets all of the fire and safety codes, whether it is a new building or an existing building, whichever applies.”
Couch said fire and life safety educational efforts are her department’s commitment and goal of preventing fires and injuries with the diligence of educating citizens on how to be safe.
“Educating the public is very important to us not only for code purposes but most importantly keeping people safe,” she said.
Cuenca echoed her sentiments.
“We’re not here to close anybody down; we’re here to get them in compliance and get them safety and health (education) for the consumers to be safe where they’re eating, as well,” she said.
Couch said she’s grateful for the partnership between the county and city in accomplishing such effort.
“Working with Olivia Cuenca, city of Marshall health Inspector, has been great. Combining the many codes we each cover, putting them together, and sharing consumers’ safety has been an asset,” said Couch. “Olivia and I want to keep all of you safe, providing information on known health and safety hazards and caution with the hazardous zones of food, fire, and danger.”