As temperatures drop, the Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office warns all to be safe, trying to warm up.
“We have been hit really hard this month,” Assistant Fire Marshal Duana “DJ” Couch reported Wednesday, referring to the number of structure fires the department has responded to.
Four were reported this week, alone. Two of them were caused by wood burning stoves.
“Everybody, please … check your heaters, your chimneys and all,” Couch implored.
Couch extended prayers to all families that have lost property. She uttered a special prayer for the family of 48-year-old Kenneth Lee Williams, who died in a house fire in the 8000 block of Sue Belle Lake Road, the night of Nov. 23.
“He was employed at TxDOT. He had a care for animals,” Couch said the victim’s family shared.
“Prayers to all of them,” she said of his family, whom she visited with. “They are very sweet. It is a horrible loss.”
Couch said the fatal fire was caused by a wood burning stove. Both Woodlawn and Nesbitt Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire, which quickly consumed the trailer home.
The fire official said fires that occurred both Monday and Tuesday night, this week, were also the result of a wood burning stove.
Thus, she urges the public to be vigilant in checking their flues as a matter of safety.
“Check those chimneys and have them cleaned,” Couch reiterated. “Be careful with wood burning stoves, check the flues and have some type of fire protection behind them.”
The assistant fire marshal said, thankfully, no injuries or loss of life were reported in the fires this week. She said the fire that occurred Monday, Dec. 9, resulted in the total loss of the home, but all occupants managed to escape.
“Thank God,” said Couch.
She said the structure fire that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 10, was on Private Road 2735, in Karnack.
“It was also a total loss,” she said.
Couch said they also responded to two more fires this week, on Sunday, Dec. 8. The fire, which was in the 400 block of Bailey Cut-off, appeared to have started from the kitchen area around 12:45 p.m.
“It was a total loss,” said Couch.
Nesbitt Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire and no injuries were reported.
The second fire that occurred on Sunday was at the Cumberland Ranch homestead on Farm-to-Market Road 449. A hot water heater in an outdoor kitchen was responsible for the fire.
“It was occupied, but everybody got out,” Couch said of the home.
The fire official said fires tend to get out of hand, especially around the winter holiday season.
The department has seen an increase in structure fires this year, alone, she said.
“Over the past several years, our average is about 80 (structure) fires,” Couch reported. “We have as a total, to date, 120.”
Of the 120, a total of 15 of the structure fires occurred in November. She said the fires for the year resulted in about three deaths.
As far as all other fires, including grass, vehicle, trash burning piles, and other miscellaneous fires, the county fire marshal’s office responded to 221 of them for the year.
Lea McGee, executive director with the Empty Stocking Fund Christmas charity in Marshall, said the organization will be providing Christmas to the Shannon family that lost their home in the Bailey Cut-off fire, Sunday. The family has two young children, a first and third grader at Karnack Independent School District.
“I’m happy to work with the community to help them outside of Christmas, if needed,” said McGee, adding she’s also willing to sponsor Christmas for any other fire victims, who may have kids, and are in need of sponsorship.