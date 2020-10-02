The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office is encouraging the county’s schools to remember to exercise fire safety habits as the county experienced a close call with what could’ve become a possible structure fire at Waskom High School early Thursday morning.
“This morning the Harrison County volunteer fire departments responded to a possible structure fire located within one of our local ISDs,” Fire Marshal Duana “DJ” Couch indicated.
The fire alarm call came in prior to the start of school, around 7:14 a.m. Waskom Volunteer Fire Department, along with Elysian Fields VFD responded to the scene.
“During the search and investigation, it was revealed that a small kitchen appliance was the cause,” said Couch.
Officials learned that a hot-plate was left on overnight in a home economics class, which alerted the fire alarm.
“The appliance was plugged in along with the temperature setting in the ‘on’ position,” Couch explained.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that, fortunately, the incident did not turn into a fire, but could have if not caught in time. To encourage schools to stay safe, Judge Sims forwarded a letter to school districts, on behalf of the fire marshal’s office, as a reminder and encouragement for staff to double-check for such hazards before leaving the building.
“We were very fortunate because this incident could have turned out to be tragic,” Fire Marshal Couch wrote in her letter addressed to the county’s principals and teachers. “Let this serve us as a reminder of how important fire safety is.”
The fire marshal said the incident caused quite a scare, but they were relieved that no one was in the building.
“There were no students in the building, which was a wonderful,” she told the News Messenger. “Nobody was in the building.”
She said the horrid smoky smell is what led fire officials to the culprit — a burning electric skillet.
“It just could’ve burnt that whole school; it was a big scare,” she said.
The fire marshal said time is critical when it comes to fires. She noted that according to the National Fire Protection Association, a fire can become life-threatening in just two brief minutes. In five minutes, an entire structure can be engulfed in flames, she pointed out.
“With that being said, we need to remember various methods for fire safety,” Couch urged. “Fire safety awareness has resulted in a lower number of fires in past years, but the number is still pretty high, especially considering that structure fires are so preventable.”
“It’s not uncommon for people to lose track of even the most basic precautions,” she added. “As a much-needed reminder, know that you can never play it too safe when it comes to fire prevention. We strongly encourage the importance of fire safety education in our schools. Let us not forget the necessary measures.”
Thursday’s fire alarm and fire safety reminder comes right at the heels of Fire Prevention Week, which kicks off this Sunday, Oct. 4 through Saturday, Oct. 10.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”, which is aimed to educate all about the simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves, and those around them, safe in the kitchen.
“Cooking is the number one cause of home fires and home fire injuries. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of fires in the kitchen,” the NFPA stated on its website, nfpa.org.
The NFPA encourages all community members to take some time every October during Fire Prevention Week to make sure they understand how to stay safe in case of a fire.
“In a fire, mere seconds can mean the difference between a safe escape and a tragedy,” the NFPA said.
“2020 has been given us all enough challenges already. We certainly wouldn’t want to add a fire to it,” Judge Sims noted.