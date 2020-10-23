The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating two fires, as a result of lightning, that occurred during Friday afternoon's thunderstorm.
The first incident occurred at the intersection of North Page and Ruth Huffman Roads when lightning struck a tree, catching a bale of hay on fire.
The second incident was on Highway 59 South. County Fire Marshal Duana Couch said a tank battery was struck by lightning at that location.
“ESD No.4, Crossroads and Elysian Fields (fire units) are headed to this one,” she said about 1:30 p.m. “They’re trying to locate it, but it is a tank battery.”
This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.