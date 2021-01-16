Tax attorney Liz Vaughn recently presented Harrison County’s delinquent property tax collections report, showing that the county’s total revenue from collections exceeded 100 percent of the adjusted levy, in the last four years.
“The way we get over 100 percent is your current tax collections, your delinquent tax collections and then that last little boost from the penalty and interest that we collect throughout the year,” explained Vaughn, a tax attorney with the county’s tax collection firm McCreary, Veselka, Bragg & Allen PC, as she reviewed the report to the county commissioners court for the year ending Sept. 30, 2020. “That’s how you’re able to achieve over 100 percent collections.”
She said for tax year 2019, as of Sept. 30, 2020, the firm has collected 97.42 percent of taxes the county assessed.
“Your 2018 taxes, 98.47 percent of what you levied has been collected; 2017 taxes, 98.81 percent of what you initially levied has been collected; and your 2016 taxes, 98.94 percent of what you initially levied has been collected as of Sept. 30, 2020,” she told the commissioners court. “So for example, (for) 2016, your adjusted tax levy was $24 million and there is only outstanding, currently, $216,000 as of Sept. 30, from that tax year.”
Also in her report, Vaughn pointed out a chart showing the original delinquency amount the county turned over to the firm versus what has been collected.
“This deals specifically with delinquent tax collections. Your 2019 taxes, which were turned over to us on July 1, 2020, you had three months at the time this report was completed, to collect those taxes. You turned over $955,000 to us and we have collected 36.86 percent of that in three months,” she indicated.
She said for 2018, with 15 months of collection activity, the tax firm collected 63.33 percent of what the county initially turned over.
“Your 2017 taxes, with 27 months of collection activity, we collected 82.53 percent of what you gave us,” she noted. “In your 2016 taxes, with 39 months of collection activity, 75.88 percent of what you turned over to us has been collected as of Sept. 30, 2020.”
Also included in the report was a breakdown by status for years 2016 through 2019. The breakdown includes specific categories, including suits and judgments, pre-litigation payouts, research and progress, bankruptcy, and deferrals. Year 2019 featured an appraisal district litigation category. The report also includes accounts with unknown addresses.
“We’re actively working to get an address so we can attempt collections on those,” Vaughn informed.
She noted that the appraisal district litigation category refers to cases involving a person in dispute with the appraisal district at the district court level.
“It doesn’t happen very often in Harrison County, but there is some outstanding in 2019 that is involved in that type of litigation,” said Vaughn.
“Tax deferral is something that we continue to see utilized by those who qualify for them,” she added. “It’s slightly up this year compared to last year and I do expect that to continue.”
The report also included a breakdown of the county’s entire delinquent tax roll by year.
“As of Sept. 30, 2020, your total outstanding balance was $2.4 million. That’s down from this last year,” Vaughn noted.
“You’ve got about 3.4 percent of tax roll that’s involved in bankruptcy,” she added. “That’s up a little bit, too, but not drastically.”
Pointing out another chart in the report, Vaughn said years 2017 through 2019 make up 49 percent of the county’s outstanding delinquent tax roll.
“There’s always going to be a small percentage of outstanding. Some of it is going to be uncollectible by the time it gets turned over to us,” explained Vaughn.
“We still continue to work those years. We don’t ever stop trying to collect the money on your behalf regardless of the number of years that are owed,” she told county officials.
Vaughn shared how the tax firm takes proactive steps to successfully collect the delinquent taxes owed to the county.
“From January 1, 2017, through September 30, 2020, we have mailed over 82,000 notices to your delinquent taxpayers,” she said.
Additionally, the firm filed 1,148 suits on 2,732 property accounts.
“We’ve taken judgments on 791 of those cases involving 1,998 property accounts,” said Vaughn.
She said the firm also continues to utilize tax warrants.
“We’re utilizing those on both personal property cases and royalty interest cases, which that’s going to be the majority of them here in Harrison County,” she said.
Vaughn said the firm posted for tax sale 1,636 properties during this time. Of those, a total of 1,383 were posted for first time properties.
“Then 253 of those were properties that were posted initially, didn’t receive the required minimum bid by law and then they were offered for resale in December when we have the annual resale,” Vaughn noted. “So 253 of those were offered for resale during this time.”
Vaughn said the tax sale the firm conducted in December for the county was successful.
“All of the resale properties initially sold at the tax sale,” she reported. “There were over 100 properties that were returned to the tax roll December 1.”
County Judge Chad Sims thanked her for the presentation and Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield thanked her and the firm for their consistency annually.