In an effort to promote a fit lifestyle, the Harrison County human resources department hosted its 11th annual health fair offering blood pressure checks, eye exams, sugar free treats and more.
“This year I kind of focused on trying to get the employees more aware of our preventive care,” said Human Resources Director Velma McGlothin.
“A lot of us don’t go to the doctor,” she said of the general population. Thus, “When we go it’s too late because we’ve been diagnosed with some disease.
“It’s all about trying to get the employees healthy,” McGlothin said of the health fair.
The theme for the occasion was: “A healthy body using all of the benefits of your health care plan.”
Vendor participants included Walmart Vision; Aflac, which offers supplement insurance; and Marshall HomeCare & Hospice.
“Marshall HomeCare & Hospice did blood pressure checks. A couple of employees had high blood pressure and didn’t know it,” said McGlothin, sharing how helpful the health fair was.
Yard Bird Southern Table and Market, of Waskom, also participated, introducing their new business Square Nutrition, which is slated to open soon in Marshall. The new company will offer loaded teas, fat burner shots, meal replacement shakes, protein snakes and more. Samples of the cheesecake fluffs and teas were offered at the health fair Thursday.
“We have over 50 recipes (of tea), plus you can make your own based off the flavors that the teas and stuff come in,” said owner, Hunter Zeuch, noting the teas are made to promote energy, help with the digestive system, boost metabolism, help focus and curb the appetite.
“The cheesecake fluffs have 150 calories in them. They taste like cheesecake but they’re 17 grams of protein and zero sugar,” said Zeuch.
Elap Services, a company that partners with employers who have self-funded health plans and seek to reduce their health-care costs, also joined in. Also on hand was Legal Shield, which provides legal protection through a proprietary network of law firms that makes legal representation accessible and affordable.
“They support every year,” McGlothin said of Legal Shield. “They sell identity theft and pre-paid legal.”
Edward Jones, a local investment firm, also participated as well as Farmers Insurance Group. Harrison County Extension Agency was also on hand, stressing the importance of mammograms. A little pampering was added to the occasion, too, as Fun Jewelry for Less, out of Houston, offered jewelry and hats for sale.
“I love doing it, and I think it benefits,” McGlothin said of the health fair. “I think the employees love it also.”
Wellness walk Saturday
The county doesn’t plan to stop there. This Saturday, county employees will be “walking for health” for the Harrison County Annual Fall Wellness Walk. The public is encouraged to join them in the mission to “take charge of your health” as they start the walk from the historic 1901 Harrison County Courthouse in Marshall.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The walk starts at 8 a.m.
“We did one in March, but we’re going to try to do it twice a year,” said McGlothin.
County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald, McGlothin and Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins are spearheading the event.
“We’re looking forward to that,” said McGlothin. “We had a lot of participants this year for the walk.”
“We have some runners that are also going to come,” she said.
The cost is a two-pound bag of beans and a two-pound bag of rice. The food donations will be given to the local food bank.
“We’ve really been working hard in trying to get this going because it’s all about health and trying to get everybody healthy and back walking,” said McGlothin.
McGlothin said she thanks Harrison County Judge Chad Sims for supporting her health initiatives to benefit employees.
“We have a judge who is really into that; and I think he will do anything to help us get healthy,” she said.
“He’s open to a lot of my ideas.”