The former Marshall Junior High on West Houston Street will soon be converted into low-and-moderate income apartments, deemed “Marshall Lofts,” thanks to the efforts of the nonprofit, Harrison County Housing Finance Corporation.
The HCHFC sealed the deal last week by completing the first critical step needed in connection with the proposed project.
“The Marshall Lofts Project envisions the conversion of the historic Marshall High School building, located on West Houston Street in the historic New Town district of Marshall, Texas, into low-and-moderate income apartments,” said HCHFC officials.
The critical step needed to move the project forward took place last Friday, Feb. 26, when the Texas Bond Review Board in Austin approved the HCHFC’s application for a reservation of allocation for authority to issue tax-exempt bonds to finance the conversion of the 130,000 square-foot historic building .
The application was filed by former State Senator and former Harrison County Judge Richard Anderson, who serves as general counsel for the HCHFC. Anderson filed the application on behalf of the developer, STC Marshall Lofts, LLC, a Texas corporation.
“The application authorizes the issuance of some $20 million in tax-exempt bonds during calendar year 2021,” HCHFC officials said. “The bond proceeds, together with additional dollars generated by the sale of federal and state historic tax credits and housing tax credits, will be used to develop up to 130 apartment units on the property.”
The financing package assembled by the developer, Jim Sari, will include these funds, as well as other funding from private investors.
“These funds will be used to construct the apartments as well as amenities on the ten-acre tract, which was formerly known as the old Marshall High School and, more recently, as the old Marshall Junior High School, prior to being sold by the Marshall Independent School District in 2018,” HCHFC officials said. “Notably, the bonds will not constitute an obligation of the City of Marshall, Harrison County, or the State of Texas, but will be payable solely from apartment rentals and associated income from the developer.”
Anderson noted that the granting of application provided that the issuance of bonds will occur this year, 2021. Anderson said the HCHFC is very pleased to have assisted with this critical first phase needed for the proposed Marshall Lofts Project.
“It’s a general consensus that there’s a need for low- to moderate-income housing in our community and, if successful, the Marshall Lofts Project will help to address this need, in addition to repurposing an historic local building for a beneficial use in our community,” said Anderson.
HCHFC President Anne Yappen, a local realtor, echoed his sentiments.
“In addition to assisting with these important housing needs, our board of directors felt that this project could also help to ensure that this ten-acre tract in the west end of the Marshall central business district does not fall into a blighted condition in the future,” said Yappen.
Anderson noted that the HCHFC met with city and county officials back in October 2020 to consider the proposal for the Marshall Lofts. Attendees at the meeting included County Judge Chad Sims, Marshall Mayor Terri Brown, City Manager Mark Rohr and Tom McClurg, of Marshall Housing Authority.
“All were in fundamental agreement that this represented both a challenge and an opportunity to rehabilitate this property which had been dormant for more than two years. A consensus emerged that the project move forward with the Harrison County Housing Finance Corporation heading up the application process for the project,” HCHFC officials noted.
Anderson explained that it’s now up to the developer to pursue additional funding through the applicable tax credits and private financing, following HCHFC’s successful reservation of allocation for authority to issue tax-exempt bonds to finance the conversion.
“We’re familiar with this rather complex structure as we have utilized historic tax credits to create the courthouse endowment in 2009 to assist Harrison County, and have utilized housing tax credits to promote multi-family housing projects in Smith County in the past,” Anderson said. Again, we’re glad to have been able to have done our part to afford the developer this opportunity and we wish great success for this project.”
In addition to Yappen, other members of the HCHFC board are: John LaFoy, a Hallsville-area builder; Barry Lovely, a Marshall businessman, David Nelson, owner of Texas State Optical; and Jack Redmon, former interim Marshall city manager and long-time director of public services for the city of Marshall.
Hilltop Securities of Dallas will serve as underwriter of the Marshall Lofts Project. Tim Nelson, a principal with Hilltop, noted that Sari, the developer, is currently in the process of completing the conversion of the historic Hotel Grim in Texarkana into apartments, with the opening of this project in Texarkana scheduled for the spring of this year. Robert Dransfield of Norton Rose Fulbright law firm will serve as bond counsel.