The Harrison County road and bridge department kicked off its 2020 summer road construction program this week, which calls for the proposed reconstruction of 16.852 miles of road.
Of the 16.852 miles of road planned for reconstruction, 0.483 of it is a proposed special project on Fox Glove Road (County Road 3646) in Precinct 4, beginning at 0.041 miles south of Honeysuckle Lane. The plan also calls for 10.591 miles of seal coat layered roads.
“We look forward to a good construction season,” County Judge Chad Sims said at the recent commissioners court meeting.
The road and bridge department kicked off the road construction season on Monday at Mt. Zion Road in Precinct 1 on the east and west side; and on Noonday Road West in Precincts 3 and 4.
County Road Administrator Luke Davis said he hopes the weather remains cooperative.
“The weather forecast is looking better than it has been,” Davis told commissioners. “I hope it stays in our favor.”
According to the proposed plan, 7.214 miles are set to be reconstructed in Precinct 1. They include 0.156 miles on Fish Market Road (County Road 2112); 1.710 miles of West Road (County Road 1311), starting from State Highway 31 to the Panola County Line; 1.215 miles of Mt. Zion Road (County Road 1212), starting south of Farm-to Market Road 451 to the Panola County Line; 1.5 miles of Waskom-Elysian Fields Road (County Road 1214), starting at FM 451 going north; 1.6 miles of Oscar Moore Road (County Road 1302); 0.533 miles of Washington Road (County Road 1307); and 0.5 miles of Candyman Road (County Road 1219), from Boggy Road going west.
In Precinct 2, a total of 1.455 miles of road are planned for reconstruction. Roads are: 0.155 miles of Fish Market Road (County Road 2112); 0.3 miles of Powell Street (County Road 2600); and 1 mile of Long John Road, beginning at FM 1998 heading north.
Roads set for reconstruction in Precinct 3 are Noonday Road West (County Road 3600), starting from FM 450 to Mont Hall Road; Walkers Mill Road (County Road 3705), beginning at Noonday Road E. heading north; and Smelley Road (County Road 3601), starting at Peter Bonner Road, heading west.
In Precinct 4, a total of 4.6 miles are proposed for reconstruction. Roads include 0.6 miles of Noonday Road West (County Road 3600), starting at FM 450 to Month Hall; 1 mile of James Marshall Road (County Road 4109), beginning at State Highway 154; 1 mile of Nesbitt Cutoff (County Road 3812), beginning at US Highway 80, going north; 1.8 miles of Bailey Cutoff Road (County Road 3812), beginning at US Highway 80, going north; and 0.2 miles of Thompson Road (County Road 3813).
In Precinct 1, roads to be seal coated are: 0.6 miles of Grangeway (County Road 3009), from State Highway 43; 3.1 miles of Web Rogers Road (County Road 1103, beginning at FM 2625 going north; and 0.85 miles of Buck Sherrod Road N. (County Road 1009), beginning 0.85 miles N. of Frontage Road.
In Precinct 2, roads to be seal coated area: 0.447 miles of Jay Street (County Road 2601); 0.122 miles of Jay Street Cutoff (County Road 2219); and 0.360 miles of Byrd Circle (County Road 2219).
In Precinct 3, roads set to be seal coated are: 0.725 miles of Buchanan Road (County Road 3801), from Young Road going north; 0.297 miles of Gayle Lane (County Road 3539); 0.342 miles of Terese Road (County Road 3536); 0.366 miles of Michelle Road (County Road 3540); 0.085 miles of Megan Circle (County Road 3538); 0.167 miles of Kelly Court (County Road 3541), beginning at Maple Springs Road; 0.7 miles of Stan Summers Road (County Road 3506), beginning at Maple Springs Road; and 0.430 miles of Cain Cemetery Road (County Road 3425).
In Precinct 4, two miles of Davidson Road (County Road 4501), starting at FM 450 going south is a seal coat project.
SPEED LIMIT CHANGES
In other road-related business, the commissioners court approved public hearings for speed limit changes on Towering Oaks Haven (CR 3471), Towering Oaks Way (CR 3472), Towering Oaks Branch (CR 3473), Towering Oaks Forest (CR 3468), and Towering Oaks Meadows (CR 3469), all in Precinct 3. The roads are in the same neighborhood, dubbed “Towering Oaks”, off of FM 968.
“It’s a neighborhood, but one way in and one way out for all roads that are in that neighborhood,” Pct. 3 Commissioner Phillip Mauldin noted.
Because Towering Oaks Forest currently does not have a speed limit posted, road and bridge is requesting to post a speed limit of 20 miles per hour, explained Lisa Benson, engineering aide for road and bridge.
“When there’s not a posted speed limit it’s understood to be 60 (mph), according to Transportation Code,” Benson noted to the News Messenger. “We want to move that one to 20 (mph).”
The same request applies for Towering Oaks Way and Towering Oaks Branch, which are both currently without a posting.
The department is proposing that Towering Oaks Meadows and Towering Oaks Haven, which are currently posted at 30 mph, both be lowered to 20 mph as well.
The speed limit for the main primary road was reduced by commissioners a few years ago. The neighborhood has since grown.
“It’s a safety issue,” Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins said, commenting on the need for the speed limit requests. “There’s a lot of kids there.”
The public hearings to consider decreasing the speed limits are set for 9 a.m. June 10, in the 1901 Harrison County Historic Courthouse.