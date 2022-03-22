The story of East Texas Baptist University and how it came to be will unfold this Friday as the Harrison County Historical Museum presents its Journey Stories Lecture series titled “College of Marshall to ETBU, starting 6 p.m., at Memorial City Hall Performance Center Auditorium.

“The main part of the story that really excites me is that we started as the College of Marshall,” said Dr. Thomas Sanders, the presenter for the occasion.

“My argument would be that it remains the ‘college of Marshall’, because when it started it wasn’t an outside entity that came into the city and started it,” explained Sanders. “The Baptist General Convention of Texas did not even start East Teas Baptist University or the College of Marshall. It was local people who were responding to a need for higher education in Marshall.”

Doors will open for the series at 5:30 p.m. The program will begin at 6 p.m. Music will be provided by ETBU’s Hilltop Singers. The public is invited to attend.

“The museum is proud to offer this educational event, sponsored by the Jonesville Foundation, to the public by donation,” said museum executive director, Becky Palmer.

The museum looks forward to bringing back the Lecture and Learn Series with a historical overview of ETBU.

“The museum is always excited to showcase the people and places of Harrison County through our Journey’s Lecture and Learn series,” said Palmer. “From the time of its inception to present day, ETBU has enriched our community with its commitment to excellence and influence upon our county.

“From music ministers, youth directors and volunteers, the students of this university have reached the very heart of the place we all call home,” said Palmer. “Their shining examples are displayed daily in so many activities they are involved in. When they leave the shelter of the ‘Hilltop’ to go out into the world, they carry the important messages they learned during their time in our community and we are proud to honor the university, its staff, and the students through this event.”

The vision

The presenter, Sanders, who is the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, said he will start off telling the story of the visionary, Rev. WT Tardy, the first pastor of First Baptist Church in Marshall, who in 1912 founded the College of Marshall, now known as ETBU.

“The pastor of First Baptist Church, WT Tardy, had a conversation with some Methodists in town about the beginning of SMU in Dallas and he pitched the idea that they needed to start a Methodist school here in Marshall, and they said if you start a Baptist School, Mr. (PG) Whaley said: ‘I’ll give the first $1,000,’” shared Sanders. “That is the way the school started, and from there WT Tardy really had this vision for a school, and he wanted it to be on that hill, the Van Zandt Hill. So he took a train ride to Fort Worth where he negotiated with the family to give him a loan to allow him to get in a loan situation with them for 100 acres. And then he came back here and sold 50 acres and individual lots, and made enough money to pay off the loan.”

“He was a mover and a shaker,” said Sanders.

And thanks to generous donations from members of the community, the visionary was able to raise the necessary funds to build the institution’s first building Marshall Hall, which still stands today.

“It was completed in 1916,” Sanders said of the building.

“If you look at it, the building is still standing and it’s awesome,” he pointed out. “It was built to last. It’s in great shape.”

He said when the building was constructed it was complete with a gym in the basement., a chapel on the top floor and a library.

“Tardy in his vision was that we would educate the whole person, and that’s still in our mission statement,” said Sanders.

Sanders said when the school commemorated its 100th anniversary by opening the cornerstone, they discovered memorable souvenirs representing the college’s founding era.

“When we opened the cornerstone in 2016 and we took out the time capsule, there were coins from the time, a child’s perfect attendance record, and [items from] music clubs and sewing clubs,” he said. “It was all community stuff that people had (given).

“So, again, it reiterates that the school was started by the community, for the community,” said Sanders.

Even with the transition from College to Marshall to now East Texas Baptist University it still remains “the College of Marshall”, today, said Sanders.

“I would almost say, today, when we think of East Texas Baptist University today, that today, we’re probably as solidly the College of Marshall still, even though that’s not the name,” he said.

Sanders said he says that because if one thinks about the partnership with the higher institution as it relates to the historic Marshall Grand hotel and the new Synergy Park in downtown Marshall, as well as the school’s partnership with Marshall ISD (offering dual enrollment and volunteering at elementary school fall festivals and more), it’s evident that it is still a great part of the community.

“I think all of those things [signifies] that we are still the College of Marshall,” he said.

Palmer echoed his sentiments, reiterating how impactful ETBU students are.

“It cannot be underestimated the leadership and the influence of having those students in our churches in our schools, volunteering in our museums,” said Palmer. “It’s just priceless.”

“I can’t imagine what it would’ve been like had it not been the College of Marshall and ETBU here,” she said.

The impact

Starting off as the College of Marshall, a two-year school, it transitioned to East Texas Baptist College and then East Texas Baptist University, a four-year institution, in 1984.

Sanders said the university provides not only offer a human resource reciprocal relationship in the community, but contributes economically, as well.

“The other thing I think the community has recognized is not just the human resource reciprocal relationship, but the financial reciprocal relationship,” he said. “When you bring 1,700 students and their families into town on a special events, sporting events — those kinds of things — it’s this reciprocal relationship that’s not just human resource; it’s financial.”

He said it’s an economic benefit to the town because the students come from all over as well as their families, which contributes to not only the campus, but the city of Marshall, too.

“About 87 percent of our students come from Texas, but 11 to 13 percent come from outside Texas, but they still come to Marshall and they bring their families, and I think all of that together has an impact, both on us and on Marshall,” said Sanders.

“It’s that community engagement,” he said of the impact the university has been able to make. “If you look at our mission statement, it says that the way we accomplish our goal is through community engagement.”

Sanders said during Friday’s event, he will discuss not only about the university’s successes, but also about its period of financial struggles, and how the college was able to overcome.

He encourages the public to come out Friday to learn more fascinating history on the “College of Marshall to ETBU” Journey Stories lecture.

“I think to hear how a vision of two or three people really began a movement that has impacted not only our community, really people across the world for over a century, [is phenomenal],” Sanders said. “So you really can’t quantify the number of lives that have been impacted by Marshall — a Marshall pastor who is Baptist, meeting with Methodists and Presbyterians, who came up with a vision for regardless of our denomination, we need higher education in Marshall.”

About the presenter

As the chief academic officer at ETBU, Sanders’ leadership responsibilities include eight academic schools and 13 departments. He supervises the enrollment management of the dual enrollment program, the international program, the graduate education program, the Center for Academic Excellence including student success and support program initiatives and more.