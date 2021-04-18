The Harrison County Historical Museum is proud to announce the opening of its newest traveling exhibition, “Citizens at Last: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Texas”, presented now through May 4, on the second floor west gallery of Memorial City Hall Performance Center.
“We have partnered traveling exhibits from two organizations, Humanities Texas and Smithsonian Institute,” museum director, Becky Palmer, said.
The exhibit is produced by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and is made possibly in part by a We the People grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
“The ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920 ended the woman suffrage movement and represented a great victory for American women in their quest for the right to vote as U.S. citizens. Texas was the first state in the South to ratify the 19th Amendment, a landmark moment for all who took place in the struggle for representation,” county museum officials stated.
“Citizens at Last” focuses on the 27-year campaign for woman suffrage in Texas with panel topics covering the national beginnings of the movement, early Texas leaders, anti-suffrage sentiments, efforts to amend the Texas Constitution, primary suffrage, and, finally, the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
Based on the book “Citizens at Last: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Texas” and on an earlier exhibition of the same name by the Woman’s Collection at Texas Woman’s University Library, the exhibition uses archival photographs, newspaper clippings, cartoons, cards and texts to illustrate the struggle for woman suffrage in Texas.
“Along with the Humanities Texas Exhibit, we will be displaying a poster exhibit entitled: Votes for Women A Portrait of Persistence. This is a poster exhibition from the Smithsonian Intuition Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES),” noted Palmer. “Votes for Women include ten engaging, full-color posters as well as a Poster Handbook and User Guide with display guidance and promotional and educational resources.”
For more information about viewing hours or to arrange group visits, contact museum director, Becky Palmer, at 903-935-8417, extension 1 .
Humanities Texas develops and supports diverse programs across the state, including lectures, oral history projects, teacher institutes, traveling exhibitions and documentary films. For more information, please visit Humanities Texas online at http://www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.