After 10 years in the making, the Harrison County Historical Museum’s highly anticipated “Service & Sacrifice” military exhibit is now set to be unveiled in a grand opening celebration, starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, at Memorial City Hall.
“The Harrison County Historical Museum is very excited about the opening of ‘Service & Sacrifice’,” said executive director, Becky Palmer. “This has been a long-awaited goal; and we’re about to see all the hard work, all the donations, all the grant funds come to fruition.”
She thanked former executive director, Janet Cook, for her tireless efforts on the project.
“We owe Janet Cook a great deal of gratitude. She’s worked very hard getting this taken care of and making this possible,” said Palmer.
Through a collection of well-preserved artifacts and collections, the world-class military museum will honor Harrison County veterans of all eras, from the Civil War through the most recent wars in Iraq and the Gulf.
“We are proud of what we’ve been able to do with the artifacts and the documents and the photos that are from our research center, the Inez Hatley Hughes Research Center, and with the memorabilia and artifacts that families have given to us on behalf of their service members who were family,” said Palmer.
Mini films and interactive stations are just a few of the attractions in store for the exhibit, to be on permanent exhibit at the recently renovated Memorial City Hall. Palmer said the Service and Sacrifice exhibit is proud to make Memorial City Hall its home.
“Memorial City Hall was dedicated in 1927 to veterans, which is why we call it Memorial City Hall and we’re happy to be there to continue that tradition,” said Palmer.
The permanent military exhibit occupies 1,700 square-feet on the first floor of Memorial City Hall.
“That is the Steve and Penny Carlile Gallery on that floor,” said Palmer.
The gallery is named in honor of the local philanthropists, whose generous $100,000 donation helped make the veterans museum become reality.
“We’re very excited,” said Palmer.
In fact, it’s such a significant milestone that the museum has planned several events for the big weekend surrounding the grand opening.
Celebratory Events
The first event to jump-start the celebratory weekend will be the annual Journey Stories luncheon, set for 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Marshall Visual Art Center.
This year’s topic, “Days of Glory, Days of Fear: War Hero Perry Bonner”, is about the county’s own second most decorated soldier in World War II.
“That’ll be our kickoff event,” said Palmer.
That same evening, the museum will host a special exhibit preview by invitation only for donors, museum members, remembrance memorial sponsors and Harrison Countians featured in the exhibit and their families.
“The VIP event will be the first public glimpse of ‘Service & Sacrifice’,” said Palmer, noting RSVP is required.
The Saturday, Nov. 9, grand opening celebration will be opened to the general public. Admission will be free for veterans and active duty military, and a donation for all others.
For the big grand opening day, festivities will kick off at 10 a.m., featuring Marshall High School ROTC and the Patriot Guard.
“Marshall High School ROTC students will do a flag ceremony and act as docents for the museum in uniform. We also have the Patriot Guard coming,” said Palmer. “We’ll have a few words over the 10 years of what it’s taken to put this in place and then we’re just going to let the public tour that.”
It will be a come and go occasion until 3 p.m.
That Sunday, Nov. 10, the museum will host a “Behind the Exhibit” event, offering a special guided tour of the new military exhibit to support the museum’s education program. The guided tours will begin at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at a cost of $10 per person by reservation only.
Event and ticket information is available at harrisoncountymuseum.org.
For Veterans’ Day, Monday, Nov. 11, the military exhibit will be open an hour before and two hours after the 14th annual Marshall-Harrison County Veteran’s Day Celebration, which will be held at the Memorial City Hall auditorium. Exhibit admission will be free for veterans and active duty military and by donation for all others.
Following the weekend of celebratory events, the museum will be open for regular business on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
“As of right now, it will be five days a week just like the historical museum, in the 1901 courthouse,” said Palmer. “The hours will be the same 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.”
At that time, veterans will be invited to enter their information in the museum’s “Hometown Heroes” interactive database, located at a mounted kiosk as soon as one steps off the elevator. All they’ll need is proof of service via a DD214 form, which shows the branch they served, dates and medals they boast.
“They can bring any pictures they have from service in their uniforms,” said Palmer.” They can also put in there any personal stories that they want to put in.
“It can be as big of an exhibit for each veteran as they like or just that they served and where they served; so they need to bring their things,” she encouraged.
Viewers will be able to readily look up any hometown veterans name via the kiosk.
“You can simply type in that veteran’s name and that veteran’s service,” said Palmer. “Everything that veteran has put in about their service record — pictures, stories, whatever — that will come up.
“Any veteran can be a part of these exhibits through that,” she said.
Palmer said veterans can also input the information from home via Internet.
“You can go to the (museum’s) website and enter all of those things yourself without even having to even do it at the museum,” she said.
The museum has also created several publications in honor of the grand opening.
“We have three publications coming out with this, four counting the Tuskegee Airmen,” said Palmer.
The booklet, “Harrison County’s Tuskegee Airmen” will be on sale, telling the story about dedicated, patriotic airmen who became the nation’s first black military pilots, who fought in World War II. Four of the famed Tuskegee Airmen — Romeo Williams, Charles Johnson, Fred Weathersby and Mac Hopkins — hailed from Harrison County.
Their story is also included in the exhibit in the permanent museum.
“We have one whole section that is the Tuskegee Airmen with an interactive video that goes with that mounted in the museum,” said Palmer.
Additional booklets include an exhibit preview booklet for the Nov. 7 VIP night, and an all events booklet for the Nov. 9 grand opening.
“We’re pretty excited about all of it,” said Palmer. “The Nov. 9 (opening) has garnered quite a bit of attention and I think we’re going to have a pretty big crowd, especially with the Patriot Guard because they push it out all over the state of Texas.”