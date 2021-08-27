The Harrison County Historical Museum welcomed new and returning board members, Tuesday, as they also thanked retiring board members for their service.
“The Harrison County Historical Museum is very pleased to welcome new board members, returning board members and honor those who have served their terms,” said Becky Palmer, executive director of the museum.
Retiring members were Glenda Ponder, Charles Cornish and Jack Cargill. Returning members for a second, three-year term are: Steve Flohr, Bob Galvan and Robert Graves. Those appointed to fill vacated seats for their first term were Amy Ware and Melinda Gaulden. New members, who were recommended by the nominating committee, are: Dr. Art Strahan, John Fortune, Amy Nesbitt Waters and Allen McReynolds.
New member bios
Dr. Art Strahan, of Marshall, is an orthopedic surgeon associated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall and Longview, with 16 years of experience in the medical field. He is a 2005 graduate of University of Texas Medical School at San Antonio. Outside of the medical field, Dr. Strahan and his wife Adriana own Walker’s Mill Vineyard and Winery in Hallsville. Strahan was recommended to serve by board member Ron McGregor and is pleased to accept.
John Fortune, a 1965 Karnack High School graduate, was reared in Karnack. He attended East Texas Baptist University prior to joining the Army in 1966. In the military, Fortune served as a teletype repairman. Upon return from the Army, he worked for Thiokol as a darkroom technician. Additionally, Fortune attended Kilgore College for a year before transferring to Sam Houston State University. Fortune worked as a professional photographer, drilling fluids specialist and pipeline company manager until retirement in 2019. Fortune is currently working on a joint project in collaboration with Rose Mary Magrill and Pat Odom on the history of the Karnack area, Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant, Caddo Lake and city of Uncertain. Fortune is also working on the Karnack exhibit with Magrill and others for the Harrison County Historical Commission.
“I have always enjoyed photography in both the old fashioned film and the new digital formats,” said Fortune.
Fortune serves the community also as the current president of the Friends of Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge. He’s also on the board of the Greater Caddo Lake Association of Texas, Texas & Pacific Railway Museum and the Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant Restoration Advisory Board and is a member of the Caddo Lake Historical Research Committee.
Marshall native, Amy Nesbitt Waters, is the great niece of the late Inez Hatley Hughes, a former director of the museum and namesake of the museum’s Inez Hatley Hughes Research Center. Waters is honored to help preserve the county’s history just as her aunt.
“Mrs. Inez Hatley Hughes was my great aunt. She was my grandmother Alma Hatley Westmoreland’s sister,” Waters shared. “I was very fond of her and would be honored to serve with a group of individuals who cherish the Harrison County history as she did throughout her life.”
The youngest of Julian Durward and Elaine Westmoreland Nesbitt’s three children, Waters spent her earlier years in Nesbitt community until the family relocated to Longview in 1973.
A 1978 Longview High School graduate, Waters pursued a degree at The University of Texas-Austin where she graduated in 1982 with a degree in microbiology.
Following graduation, she was employed by Stroh Brewing Company in Longview a few years before accepting a promotional transfer to Allentown, Pennsylvania.
While working in Pennsylvania, she met her husband, Charles A. Waters, an attorney. After marrying in 1988, Waters accepted a position with Coca Cola in New York where she worked until the birth of her first son in 1998. Two years later, the two welcomed their second son.
“Over the past 20-plus years, our lives have been focused on raising our sons, supporting our church, traveling the world, and volunteering with organizations aligned with our passions,” she shared. “Approaching retirement, my husband and I have renovated the family home from my early days in Nesbitt. I’m currently serving on the Board of the Nesbitt Cemetery Association and Longview Community Ministries and volunteer at The Pet Place in Marshall. We are looking forward to the next chapter of our lives resettling in the Marshall area.”
Allen McReynolds is a 1971 graduate of Pine Tree High School, and 1975 alum of University of Texas at Austin where he majored in international business with a minor in French literature.
He earned his master’s degree in marketing and commercial real estate from the University of North Texas in 1982.
His career includes working as executive director for Dallas Parks Foundation, and as executive director of the National Tree Trust under the George H. W. Bush administration. During his tenure as executive director of the National Tree Trust, McReynolds had the honor of having Harrison County’s own and former First Lady of the United States, Lady Bird Johnson, as one of his supervisors.
McReynolds also served in the US Department of the Interior as the special assistant to the Secretary of the Interior during the Bill Clinton-Al Gore administration.
McReynolds’ areas of interest include real estate acquisition for new national park units, new national wildlife refuges, housing for park ranges, and creation of wilderness areas and open space.
He is the owner and CEO of Old Dominion Real Estate Development, LLC, which oversees construction of single family and multi-family residences at beach communities in Delaware Shore and Florida.
McReynolds also does preservation real estate consulting, assisting variety of clients with design and construction activities relating to Recorded Texas Historic Landmark (RTHL) projects.
McReynolds is also founder and former president of the Historic Gregg County Inc.
He serves as vice president and program chair of Gregg County Genealogy Society, executive director of the Native Habitat Conservancy and is active with Trinity Episcopal Church, to name a few.
Giving the museum’s annual report, Judy Ebarb noted that the membership drive, held in June, was a success, resulting in 126 membership renewals.
“The museum staff has spent our time during the COVID-19 pandemic, working to organize and prepare for reopening in 2021,” Ebarb said. “This summer we have seen visitors return slowly. Public program began with a Historic Rocks camp, a cool thing, in June. Camp was full and there were 38 campers that had a great time, learning about our history. The Inez Hatley Hughes Research Center is settling into its new building.”
She said the museum was also honored to have received the John L. Nau III Award of Excellence in Museums this year, presented by the Texas Historical Commission.
“This award is for our permanent exhibits in the 1901 historical courthouse and Memorial City Hall Performance exhibit,” said Ebarb. “We are so proud to be a state awarded museum.”