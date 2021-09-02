The Harrison County Commissioners Court, on Tuesday, adopted a $36,736,077 budget for the upcoming 2021- 2022 fiscal year, reflecting estimated disbursements for maintenance and operations from all funds included in the budget.
A memo from Judge Sims, County Auditor Becky Haynes and County Clerk Elizabeth “Liz” James notes that the budget includes the general, jury, road and bridge, airport, juvenile, interest and sinking and permanent improvement funds, which receive ad valorem tax revenue, as well as other funds administered by the county.
The total disbursement in the general fund of the budget is $25,801,049, which is up $2.7 million from last year.
Approximately $2.2 million of it is earmarked for the construction of a new road and bridge building and the renovation of the vacant, former ARC facility, which is proposed to be used for the offices of the county fire marshal and environmental services. The building has mainly been used for storage since closing in 2018.
“We budgeted $2.2 million for those projects together,” said County Judge Chad Sims. “We have those funds in reserve.”
The Feb. 13 snow storm caused extensive damage to the 3800 Five Notch road and bridge building site, flooding not only the inside office areas, but demolishing the outdoor storage and workshop, as well.
“Already being in bad shape, we felt like it really wasn’t worth trying to patch together on an old building like that,” said Sims.
In addition to construction needs, the new fiscal year 2021-2022 budget also provides for $1,200 raises for all county employees. The county judge noted that adjustments were made to salaries in the sheriff’s office in which some got larger raises in order to stay competitive with area agencies and retain employees.
“We had to catch up with our competition,” said Sims. “We love our sheriff’s department and we’re trying to take care of them.”
In addition to the new fiscal year budget, the commissioners court also approved the adoption of the ad valorem tax rate.
“There will be no change in the tax rate from last year,” said Sims, noting the rate is $0.3548 per $100 valuation.
“Due to addition of new properties coming into the county and valuations increasing, it does generate new revenue for the county, even though the tax rate stays the same,” he explained.
The court also approved to ratify the property tax collection increase of $1,173,620 for fiscal year 2021-2022, ending Sept. 30, 2022.
Of that $1.17 million, $359,200 of it is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this past year.
“Overall in the county, we had a little over $100 million of new properties that came into the county,” said Sims. “We’ve been talking about this for some time now that we were eager to see some growth in our county, to see all the businesses locating here, and that would broaden our tax base. Sure enough, this is an extra $100 million of new construction.”
“(It is) new construction that has added almost $360,000 to our budget,” he said.