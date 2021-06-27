The John, Pattillo, Brown & Hill firm, of Waco, recently presented Harrison County its external audit report for the year ending Sept. 30, 2020, giving the county a clean bill of financial health.
“I’m thankful that we have received an unqualified opinion from the auditors,” said County Judge Chad Sims.
“This is the highest approval you can get,” he said of the unmodified, also known as unqualified, opinion.
“As a citizen, this is reassuring that the departments at the county are handling funds correctly,” the county judge said. “As a county employee, I’m proud of the county team-members for their excellent efforts in taking care of Harrison County business.”
For the report, the auditing firm audited the accompanying financial statements of the governmental activities, the discretely presented component unit, each major fund, and the aggregate remaining fund information of the county for the year ending Sept. 30, 2020, and the related notes to the financial statements, which collectively comprise of the county’s basic financial statements.
“What we were engaged to do for the county is to plan or perform an audit that at the conclusion would render an opinion on whether or not these financial statements are materially right. In that, we’re going to interview departments, get an understanding of internal control and perform certain procedures on a test basis, to determine if the numbers exist, if they were recorded properly, if there’s anything that’s missing,” Clayton Rogers on behalf of John, Pattillo, Brown & Hill, said as he explained the firm’s auditing procedures.
“Fortunately, we were able to render a clean opinion or what’s (sufficiently) known as an unmodified opinion,” said Rogers. “That means that these financial statements, in our opinion, are materially accurate and there’s nothing significant that would affect your decision-making that is incorrect.”
“There were no significant control (deficiencies) or other issues that we can report to you. It is the best set of results that we can provide,” he added.
Rogers thanked Harrison County Auditor Becky Haynes and her staff, along with all the county offices for assisting in the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements.
“They were all extremely forthcoming, extremely helpful, answered our questions quickly to make sure that we had what we needed to be able to do this audit efficiently and get it to present it to you timely,” Rogers told the Harrison County Commissioners Court.
According to the opinion of the auditing firm, the financial statements of the county present fairly, in all material respects, the respective financial position of the governmental activities, the discretely presented component unit, each major fund, and the aggregate remaining fund information of Harrison County, as of Sept. 30, 2020, and the respective changes in financial position and, where applicable, cash flows thereof and the respective budgetary comparison for the General Fund and the Road and Bridge Special Revenue Fund for the year.
Financial highlights
The financial highlights of the audit show that the county’s net position, as indicated in the government-wide financial statements, is $18.3 million, which is an increase of $4.5 million or 32.7 percent compared to the prior year.
“It did increase $4.5 million dollars, and primarily it’s because the property tax revenue continues to increase and that pension liability that we have to report once a year, that actually went down quite a bit, which reduced expenses compared to last year,” Rogers explained.
The total net position is comprised of: net investment in capital assets, of $18,089,473, including property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation; amounts restricted by debt covenants, grantors, or statute of $2,474,504; and the county’s unrestricted net position at year-end, which is a deficit balance of $2,226,399.
The audit also notes that the total governmental long-term debt of the county increased by $592,049 due to the issuance of capital leases in the current year.
Additionally, the unassigned fund balance in the General Fund, as shown in the fund financial statements, is $8,824,531 or 43 percent of General Fund expenditures.
“The general fund has an unassigned fund balance of just over $8.8 million, which is an increase from the prior year,” Rogers pointed out. “The General Fund’s fund balance actually did ultimately increase by $2.5 million dollars.”
He said the figures reflect just over five months of fund balance.
“Five months is a good healthy reserve,” Rogers commended.
The Capital Assets and Debt Administration section of the audit notes that the county’s net capital assets increased by approximately $286,630, primarily due to the acquisition of leased vehicles in the amount of $1.6 million.
“Conversely, the county also disposed of aging fleet vehicles with an original cost of approximately $1 million,” auditors noted.
The audit also made reference to the county budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
“For the FY 2021, the county adopted a property tax rate of $.3548 per hundred dollars of taxable value, which equals the prior year tax rate. Harrison County must adopt a balanced budget worst case or a budget that will allow for increases in the surplus best case,” the audit stated.
The audit further noted that the county has three lease-purchase programs in which the county sells back old motorgraders, dump trucks and vehicles then acquires new ones. The lease program for the motorgraders occurs every three years and is ongoing capital management program. The lease program for the dump trucks is a thirteen-month lease. The lease program for the vehicles is a four-year lease program.
“Except for these recurring lease-purchases, the county has not issued any new debt and continues to pay down current debt,” the audit points out.
Overall, the audit presented no findings and no significant issues, Rogers reiterated.
“As for the current audit — clean opinion — no findings — no significant issues,” said Rogers.
“We have enjoyed doing the county’s audit once again this year and we’ll look forward to the chance to doing it again next year,” said Rogers.