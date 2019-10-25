To improve the search for a new county engineer, the Harrison County Commissioners Court recently tweaked the job description, which is currently posted on the county’s website at www.harrisoncountytexas.org.
The position became vacant due to the late August retirement of longtime county engineer John Paul Jones, who served in the position for 19 years.
County Judge Chad Sims said one notable change is the revision of the title, which originally called for a county engineer/road administrator.
“We removed that and we also removed the responsibility of the county engineer over onsite sewage and any health department related things,” explained Sims.” Those have been removed from the county engineer’s job description.”
According to the job description, the county engineer plans, coordinates, manages and directs the operation and activities of the county’s road and bridge department. Additionally, the role oversees the county’s floodplain administration function and supervises personnel.
Certifications in floodplains management and incident command are required. Applicants must have a valid Texas driver’s license.
In addition to the revision of the job description, the court also approved a job description for the separate title of “county road administrator.”
“Similarly to a county engineer job description we did not have a county road administrator job description,” Judge Sims advised.
He noted that state law requires the court to search for a county engineer first.
“If we (don’t) find a qualified applicant that meets our standards and approval then we have authority to hire a county road administrator,” said Sims. “So if that’s the case, we needed a job description for county road administrator.”
“This position is very similar to the county engineer job description except we removed the requirements for a civil engineering degree from this position and replaced that with previous service in those types of positions,” the county judge said.
Both positions require a bachelor’s degree and five years experience directing county engineering operations, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.