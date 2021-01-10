The Harrison County road and bridge department will be preparing its preliminary summer road construction plan soon.
Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield asked County Road Administrator Luke Davis to explore ways to build roads year-round, instead of seasonally, to help better maintain the county’s road system.
“Back during the budget process, back in May, I asked to find a way to build roads when it’s below 90 degrees,” Hatfield reminded at last week’s commissioners court meeting.
The commissioner expressed, in his view, just repairing an estimated 25 miles of road a year isn’t progress considering the massive amount of road the county possesses.
“We’ve got 739 miles of county road, but to boast about repairing 25 miles of road, that’s just 30 percent,” said Hatfield.
The bulk of the county’s road system are in Hatfield’s precinct, accounting for 258 of those miles.
“Right now the way we build roads — mixing oil, dirt and cement — it has to be above 90 degrees to get the best results when we mix oil, dirt and cement,” Hatfield explained. “At that rate, it’d take us over 30 years to get every road done, the way we build county roads.”
“It’s turning into a public safety issue,” he said.
Davis said his department is putting together a plan to try to address the inquiry.
“We’re going to begin our preliminary construction plan,” said Davis. “We need to sit down and see where we need to go.”
He invited commissioners to provide him a list of roads that they are getting the most complaints on, for consideration.
Davis additionally noted his department will be using the $901,867 County Transportation Infrastructure Fund Grant the county accepted from the state in October 2020, to help repair damaged roads.
The county’s matching funds portion is $100,541. The state requires the county to identify the worst roads first. Davis said the money will be used to repair roads damaged by heavy oil and gas traffic.
“We’re planning on doing it all this summer,” he told the commissioners court.
County Judge Chad Sims said while the grant funds are limited to only be used for energy-related road damage, it will however freeze up money in the county budget to focus on other road-related projects.
“We’ll have some extra money,” he said.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb said he thinks the county is doing a great job mixing oil and dirt for road repair within the confines of the budget.
“It works well for us,” he said.
RAILROAD CROSSING CLOSURES
In other road-related news, the Texas Department of Transportation reminds that Farm-to-Market Road 134 will be closed to traffic at the Kansas City Southern Railroad crossing on FM 134 west of Karnack, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until the work is completed.
“Kansas City Southern Railroad will be closing the highway to through-traffic on this date to make repairs to the railroad crossing,” Marcus Sandifer, Public Information Officer for TxDOT Atlanta District, said.
Sandifer noted that traffic will officially be detoured on a signed route on State Highway 49, FM 805 and SH 43.
“Portable message boards will be placed near the railroad crossing beforehand to warn motorists of the scheduled road closure,” he indicated.
“Anyone having any questions about the road closure, detour routes or construction work can call the Texas Department of Transportation Jefferson maintenance section at 903-665-2692 for more information,” said Sandifer.
TxDOT also reminds that this Tuesday, Jan. 12, FM 728 will be closed to traffic at the KCS railroad crossing on FM 278 west of Jefferson. The road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until repairs to the railroad crossing is completed.
“Motorists who normally travel FM 728 west of Jefferson will need to find an alternate route on Tuesday, Jan. 12,” Sandifer informed. “Traffic will officially be detoured on a signed route on SH 49 and Kellyville Road.”
Sandifer said portable message boards will be placed near the railroad crossing beforehand to warn motorists of the scheduled road closure.
Any of the road closure plans can change due to inclement weather or other unexpected issues.