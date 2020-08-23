Summer road construction for the Harrison County road and bridge department is nearing completion, road administrator Luke Davis recently reported.
“As of Aug. 12, we completed 10.298 miles of road in Precincts 1,2,3 and 4,” Davis said this past Wednesday while giving an update to the Harrison County Commissioners Court.
Davis said road crews have recently completed road construction on Fish Market Road in Precinct 1 , Powell Street in Precinct 2, Long John Road in Precinct 2, and Nesbitt Cut-off in Precinct 4. They were on Oscar Moore Road in Precinct 1 and James Marshall Road in Precinct 4, as of Wednesday, and had 3.6 miles of construction in progress.
“On the east side, as soon as we’re finished on Oscar Moore, we’re going to mobilize to Washington Street (in Precinct 1),” said Davis. “It’s a road damage project, and when the west side finishes up with James Marshall, we’re going to go to Candyman Road (in Precinct 1).
“So we’re about to wrap up our construction,” he said.
Davis noted that the department’s seal coat project kicked off Wednesday morning.
“They’re starting in the Hallsville area and we’ll move to the east side,” he said.
Road Plan
The county kicked off the 2020 summer road construction program in June, calling for the proposed reconstruction of 16.852 miles of road.
Of the 16.852 miles of road planned for reconstruction, 0.483 of it is a proposed special project on Fox Glove Road (County Road 3646) in Precinct 4, beginning at 0.041 miles south of Honeysuckle Lane. The plan also calls for 10.591 miles of sealcoat layered roads.
According to the proposed plan, 7.214 miles are set to be reconstructed in Precinct 1. They include 0.156 miles on Fish Market Road (County Road 2112); 1.710 miles of West Road (County Road 1311), starting from State Highway 31 to the Panola County Line; 1.215 miles of Mt. Zion Road (County Road 1212), starting south of Farm-to Market Road 451 to the Panola County Line; 1.5 miles of Waskom-Elysian Fields Road (County Road 1214), starting at FM 451 going north; 1.6 miles of Oscar Moore Road (County Road 1302); 0.533 miles of Washington Road (County Road 1307); and 0.5 miles of Candyman Road (County Road 1219), from Boggy Road going west.
In Precinct 2, a total of 1.455 miles of road are planned for reconstruction. Roads are: 0.155 miles of Fish Market Road (County Road 2112); 0.3 miles of Powell Street (County Road 2600); and 1 mile of Long John Road, beginning at FM 1998 heading north.
Roads set for reconstruction in Precinct 3 are Noonday Road West (County Road 3600), starting from FM 450 to Mont Hall Road; Walkers Mill Road (County Road 3705), beginning at Noonday Road E. heading north; and Smelley Road (County Road 3601), starting at Peter Bonner Road, heading west.
In Precinct 4, a total of 4.6 miles are proposed for reconstruction. Roads include 0.6 miles of Noonday Road West (County Road 3600), starting at FM 450 to Month Hall; 1 mile of James Marshall Road (County Road 4109), beginning at State Highway 154; 1 mile of Nesbitt Cutoff (County Road 3812), beginning at US Highway 80, going north; 1.8 miles of Bailey Cutoff Road (County Road 3812), beginning at US Highway 80, going north; and 0.2 miles of Thompson Road (County Road 3813).
In Precinct 1, roads to be seal coated are: 0.6 miles of Grangeway (County Road 3009), from State Highway 43; 3.1 miles of Web Rogers Road (County Road 1103, beginning at FM 2625 going north; and 0.85 miles of Buck Sherrod Road N. (County Road 1009), beginning 0.85 miles N. of Frontage Road.
In Precinct 2, roads to be seal coated area: 0.447 miles of Jay Street (County Road 2601); 0.122 miles of Jay Street Cutoff (County Road 2219); and 0.360 miles of Byrd Circle (County Road 2219).
In Precinct 3, roads set to be seal coated are: 0.725 miles of Buchanan Road (County Road 3801), from Young Road going north; 0.297 miles of Gayle Lane (County Road 3539); 0.342 miles of Terese Road (County Road 3536); 0.366 miles of Michelle Road (County Road 3540); 0.085 miles of Megan Circle (County Road 3538); 0.167 miles of Kelly Court (County Road 3541), beginning at Maple Springs Road; 0.7 miles of Stan Summers Road (County Road 3506), beginning at Maple Springs Road; and 0.430 miles of Cain Cemetery Road (County Road 3425).
In Precinct 4, two miles of Davidson Road (County Road 4501), starting at FM 450 going south is a seal coat project.
Public Hearing
In other business, the court approved a public hearing to consider placing a “no thru trucks” sign on Bailey Cutoff, which is County Road 3812, in Precinct 4.
“We had just reconstructed this road this summer and we’re just trying to stop heavy loads from cutting through and damaging the roadway,” Davis said, explaining the need for the sign. “They’re taking that short cut from one highway to the other, basically.”
The public hearing will be during the court’s Sept. 2 meeting, which begins at 9 a.m.