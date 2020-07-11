Several days of rain may have slowed down the county summer road construction program, but crews are still making progress, Harrison County Road Administrator Luke Davis reported this week.
“We have completed 2.898 miles of road. We’ve got 2.5 miles of road in progress right now,” Davis told the county commissioners court, giving an update Wednesday.
While juggling road construction, crews have also spent night and day removing downed trees and responding to flooded streets and washouts.
Nevertheless, “our construction is still in progress,” said Davis.
On the east side, he said they plan to move from Elysian Fields Cut-off to West Road.
“From there, we’re going to move into Precinct 2,” said Davis.
He noted that on the west side, crews are finishing up Walkers Mill Road, in Precinct 3. They’ll then move to Bailey Cut-off and Thompson Road, both in Precinct 4.
Davis was happy to report that the overlay project on Fox Grove Lane is also complete. He commended contractor, Reynolds and Kay, on a job well done.
“Reynolds and Kay did an excellent job on it and I think all the residents in there are just very happy. It turned out excellent,” said Davis.
Road Plan
According to the proposed plan, 7.214 miles are set to be reconstructed in Precinct 1. They include 0.156 miles on Fish Market Road (County Road 2112); 1.710 miles of West Road (County Road 1311), starting from State Highway 31 to the Panola County Line; 1.215 miles of Mt. Zion Road (County Road 1212), starting south of Farm-to Market Road 451 to the Panola County Line; 1.5 miles of Waskom-Elysian Fields Road (County Road 1214), starting at FM 451 going north; 1.6 miles of Oscar Moore Road (County Road 1302); 0.533 miles of Washington Road (County Road 1307); and 0.5 miles of Candyman Road (County Road 1219), from Boggy Road going west.
In Precinct 2, a total of 1.455 miles of road are planned for reconstruction. Roads are: 0.155 miles of Fish Market Road (County Road 2112); 0.3 miles of Powell Street (County Road 2600); and 1 mile of Long John Road, beginning at FM 1998 heading north.
Roads set for reconstruction in Precinct 3 are Noonday Road West (County Road 3600), starting from FM 450 to Mont Hall Road; Walkers Mill Road (County Road 3705), beginning at Noonday Road E. heading north; and Smelley Road (County Road 3601), starting at Peter Bonner Road, heading west.
In Precinct 4, a total of 4.6 miles are proposed for reconstruction. Roads include 0.6 miles of Noonday Road West (County Road 3600), starting at FM 450 to Month Hall; 1 mile of James Marshall Road (County Road 4109), beginning at State Highway 154; 1 mile of Nesbitt Cutoff (County Road 3812), beginning at US Highway 80, going north; 1.8 miles of Bailey Cutoff Road (County Road 3812), beginning at US Highway 80, going north; and 0.2 miles of Thompson Road (County Road 3813).
In Precinct 1, roads to be seal coated are: 0.6 miles of Grangeway (County Road 3009), from State Highway 43; 3.1 miles of Web Rogers Road (County Road 1103, beginning at FM 2625 going north; and 0.85 miles of Buck Sherrod Road N. (County Road 1009), beginning 0.85 miles N. of Frontage Road.
In Precinct 2, roads to be seal coated area: 0.447 miles of Jay Street (County Road 2601); 0.122 miles of Jay Street Cutoff (County Road 2219); and 0.360 miles of Byrd Circle (County Road 2219).
In Precinct 3, roads set to be seal coated are: 0.725 miles of Buchanan Road (County Road 3801), from Young Road going north; 0.297 miles of Gayle Lane (County Road 3539); 0.342 miles of Terese Road (County Road 3536); 0.366 miles of Michelle Road (County Road 3540); 0.085 miles of Megan Circle (County Road 3538); 0.167 miles of Kelly Court (County Road 3541), beginning at Maple Springs Road; 0.7 miles of Stan Summers Road (County Road 3506), beginning at Maple Springs Road; and 0.430 miles of Cain Cemetery Road (County Road 3425).
In Precinct 4, two miles of Davidson Road (County Road 4501), starting at FM 450 going south is a seal coat project.
Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield asked if the road and bridge department could look into ways to build roads year ‘round and not wait until temperatures are above 90 degrees.
“For years, this court has done all we can for the road and bridge department. We’re building roads and we’re still mixing oil and dirt,” said Hatfield.
“I would like to ask you and (engineering aide) Ms. (Lisa) Benson to start working after this budget year and find us a way to build a road when it is below 90 degrees,” Hatfield asked Davis. “This short window that we have to build a road, it’s not going to work.”
Hatfield said he has 358 miles of county road, alone, in his precinct.
“We’ve gotten rained out every afternoon,” he said, noting some delays they’ve had in such a short construction season.
He said one of his roads in Elysian Fields is a shaded area and doesn’t get above 90 degrees until around late July or August.
“We brag about being able to do 25 miles of road a year. That’s not going to work anymore, guys,” Hatfield said.
He noted that at 25 miles of construction a year, it’ll take the county about 33 years to get the county road system in good standing.
Hatfield said he’s noticed the city of Marshall pave a street during 45-degree temperature, and suggested that the county find a way to do that, too.
“We’ve got to figure out a way … because we are never going to get caught up at 25 miles a year, and with it raining every afternoon,” said Hatfield. “Oil and water do not mix.”
Hatfield said he wasn’t fussing at the road and bridge department. He believes they do a great job, along with improvements made by members of the court.
“But guys, I’m going to try to find us a way to build a road year round,” said Hatfield.
Offering his comments, Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb advised that the only way they can probably accomplish that is by allocating a tremendous amount of more money into the road and bridge budget.
“I know that can be a goal, but I want y’all to understand that, for me, it’s about the dollar that’s available for us,” said Ebarb.
Ebarb also commended the road and bridge department for a job well done, using what they have.
“I want to commend y’all what we do get built… because I know we’ve looked at, since I’ve been here, different options and we always come back to what is most cost effective for the way we do it,” said Ebarb. “We’re probably one of the few counties left in the whole state of Texas that’s still mixing and building road oil. So I think that through the years y’all have pretty much perfected this process.”
Hatfield reiterated that he’s amazed at the job that the department does, and said the court will work on finding the finances to help them.