Harrison County road crews have now moved to the east side of the county in the 2021 summer road construction program.
“We had begun working on Noonday Road East. We completed Noonday Road West and we’re now on the east side,” County Road Administrator Luke Davis said, giving a recent update to the commissioners court.
Davis said the road and bridge department started on Monigold Road, and was still working on Cox Road, as of Tuesday.
“We’ve been having to shuffle jobs back and forth due to the weather,” he advised. “But we are making some progress.”
The road administrator noted, as of Tuesday, the department had competed 2.70 miles of road construction; another 1.81 was in progress.
Davis said they plan to deploy all crews to the east side of the county to start working on the road projects that are being funded through a $901,867 County Transportation Infrastructure Fund (CTIF) grant the county accepted last fall to benefit the road and bridge department.
“As soon as the west side crew finishes Noon Day Road west, we’re going to pull off the crews and put them on the CTIF jobs, so everybody will be working on the east side,” said Davis, noting it will take about two to three weeks to finish the CTIF projects.
“And on the east side, we’re going to start on Candyman Road and Waskom-Elysian Fields Road,” he said.
Road plan
The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved, in April, the preliminary 2021 summer road construction plan, which calls for a proposed 19.619 miles of reconstruction.
According to the proposed plan, 7.541 miles are set to be reconstructed in Precinct 1. They include 1 mile on Waskom-Elysian Fields Road (County Road 1214), beginning 1.5 miles north of Farm-to-Market Road 451; 1 mile on Candyman Road (County Road 1219), starting at FM 9; 1 mile of Ireland Williams Road (County Road 1106), beginning at Web Rogers Road; 0.446 miles of a road yet to be determined; 0.9 miles of West Road (County Road 1311), starting at the Panola County line going east; 0.533 miles of Washington Road (County Road 1307); 1 mile of American Plant Road (County Road 1104), starting 1 mile south of Frontage Road; and 1.662 miles of Key Farm Road (County Road 3038), beginning at FM 2625 going south.
In Precinct 2, a total of 4.710 miles of road are planned for reconstruction. Roads are: 1.810 miles of Cox Road (County Road 1001); 0.600 miles of Monigold Road (County Road 1004), starting east from Birmingham Road; 1 mile of Lotta Road (County Road 2705), beginning at FM 9; and 1.300 miles of Lotta Road, beginning at FM 134.
In Precinct 3, a total of 4.950 miles are proposed for reconstruction. Roads are: 1.5 miles of Smelley Road (County Road 3601), starting at Peter Bonner Road, heading west; 0.6 miles of Noonday Road West (County Road 3600), beginning west from Laforge Road, which is half in Precinct 4; 0.55 miles of Noonday Road East (County Road 3700), starting west from Hickey Road, which is half in Precinct 4; 1 mile on Country Club Road East, (County Road 3417), starting west from Lansing Switch Road; and 1.3 miles on Maple Springs Road (County Road 3405), starting east from Lansing Switch Road.
In Precinct 4, a total of 1.918 miles are proposed for reconstruction. Roads include 0.6 miles of Noonday Road West (County Road 3600), starting west from Laforge Road, which is half in Precinct 3; 0.55 miles on Noonday Road East, beginning west from Hickey Road, which is half in Precinct3; 0.330 miles on North Grand Avenue (County Road 4700); 0.167 miles of road on Lake Street (County Road 4701); and 0.271 miles of Green Drive (County Road 4209).
The plan also calls for 5.565 miles of seal coat layered roads. Of those miles set to be seal coated, 1.6 miles are in Precinct 1, one mile is in Precinct 2, .965 miles are in Precinct 3 and two miles are in Precinct 4.
Some of the plan this year is being funded through a $901,867 County Transportation Infrastructure Fund (CTIF) grant the county accepted this past October to benefit the road and bridge department.
Of the 19.619 miles of road planned for reconstruction, 0.5 miles are designated for a special project at N. Marshall Industrial Avenue or County Road 4016, located in Precinct 4, off of US Highway 59. The county will hire a contractor for the project, Davis noted before.
Private subdivisions
In other business, the court approved the final plat for the private subdivision, Penny Lane Ranch, off of Farm-to-Market Road 450, in Precinct 4.
“The preliminary plat of this subdivision was approved at our last court meeting,” Davis reminded. “This property is in Precinct 4 and has been reviewed and has been found to be in compliance with the regulations, governing development of the subdivisions in Harrison County; and Harrison County does not accept any responsibility for future maintenance of this development.”
The court also approved the preliminary plat for the private subdivision, Big Rock Lake, off of Walkers Mill Road, in Precinct 3.
“Harrison County has been in discussion with Texas Land and Lakes for some time now and they’re presenting this preliminary plat for a development off of Walkers Mill Road,” said Davis. “The proposed subdivision will be private and will have eight-plus lots around the existing lake. There will be a private road in the neighborhood and they will be maintained by the Homeowners Association.
“The preliminary plat has been reviewed and been found in compliance with the subdivision regulations,” he said.
County Judge Chad Sims expressed his appreciation to the developers, who were present to entertain questions.
“It looks like it’s going to be a terrific project,” Judge Sims said.