From a string of arrest of county employees to the long awaited unveiling of a world-class military museum dream, Harrison County had its share of ups and downs for the 2019 year.
MAKING STRIDES
The year kicked off with newly-elected leadership — County Judge Chad Sims, County Clerk Liz Whipkey James, County Treasurer Sherry Rushing and District Attorney Reid McCain — settling into their roles, going full speed ahead.
With his first fiscal year budget, Judge Sims was pleased to be able to squeeze in an $800 across the board raise for employees — a desire he initially thought they wouldn’t be able to fulfill.
Under the leadership of McCain, the county secured some significant sentences for some serious offenses.
With one case in particular, in May, a Harleton man was sentenced to 297 years in prison being found guilty of three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
The defendant, 33-year-old Joseph “JJ” Craver, was accused of sexually abusing a child who was 6 years old at the time of the offense. He received three 99-year sentences on all three counts.
At the request of prosecutors, 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin ordered the sentences to run consecutively, making the total sentence 297 years.
Related to the case, Craver’s friend, Christopher McCartney, was found guilty in March of five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in which he also violated the 6-year-old victim. McCartney is now serving 375 years for the crime.
The mother of the child also received jail time for failing to report child abuse in connection with the sexual assault.
The treasurer’s office also made some significant strides for the year.
After a reported roller coaster three years, newly-elected treasurer, Rushing, was happy to report in April that the office had gotten back on track, updating quarterly reports, balancing checkbooks, qualifying for the annual transparency award, recouping funds and acting on investments that were generating a wealth of interest.
“Our interest, for the fiscal year through the end of February, is $119,000 versus $50,000 for the whole year of last year,” she reported in April, noting that was an increase of 134 percent.
In addition to bringing the county in compliance with bank reconciliations, Rushing was also able to update the required jury reporting, allowing the county to recoup about $14,000 from the state.
Pct. 1 County Commissioner William Hatfield, who had been most vocal about his frustration with the job performance and absence of Rushing’s predecessor, praised the new treasurer for the dramatic turnaround.
NEW APPOINTMENTS
The county also saw some changes of the guard with the retirement of its longtime engineer John Paul Jones, after nearly 20 years. Jones, who retired late August, was succeeded by new county road administrator, Luke Davis.
In April, the Harrison County Elections Committee appointed longtime resident and elections official Donald Robinette as the county’s new elections administrator.
Robinette had served as an elections clerk, election judge and ballot board member. The role had become vacant due to the January resignation of Mike McMurry.
While some personnel changes were due to elections, resignations and retirements, others stemmed from criminal allegations.
PERSONNEL WOES
In March, the resignation and subsequent arrest of a then Harrison County sheriff’s transport deputy, Roger “Chilly” Valentine, made headlines when a female inmate accused the officer of rape while transporting her from a state jail in Coryell County to the Harrison County Jail in Marshall.
The victim ended up filing a civil lawsuit in July against Valentine, Harrison County and the Sheriff’s Association of Texas.
Valentine responded to the civil suit admitting that a sexual act had occurred, but claimed it was consensual.
He was arrested on a Navarro County warrant for violating the civil rights of a person in custody by engaging in sexual activity.
Another former sheriff’s deputy, Chase Dotson, was arrested in May after being indicted by a Harrison County grand jury for official oppression. Dotson had resigned in December 2018 amid an investigation that was launched following an official oppression complaint. The May 2019 indictment stemmed from an incident that occurred on Nov. 22, 2018, involving Dotson and Charles Collins, who was a prisoner in Dotson’s custody at the Harrison County Jail Annex.
“In that incident, it is alleged that Dotson, acting under the color of his employment as a Harrison County deputy sheriff, unlawfully mistreated the prisoner by hitting him in the face and on his head,” the DA’s office explained in a press release.
Prior to the indictment and arrest, the alleged victim filed a civil lawsuit in January against the former deputy and added five additional “bystander” officers to the suit in May. In November, two of the officers — Cruz Vences and Clint Mathers — listed as co-defendants were granted immunity in the case.
Harrison County saw another employee arrested in May when former Pct.1 Justice of the Peace Megan Pinson Grigsby was accused of official capacity and theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000.
The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Texas Rangers. Indictments accuse Grigsby of stealing funds in her capacity, starting around Oct. 31, 2017 and continuing until about July 31, 2018.
Pinson was subsequently suspended of both her duties as Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace for Harrison County and associate municipal court judge for Waskom — without pay — by the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct in light of her recent arrest and indictment.
As a result, Chad Graff was appointed in May to fill the role of JP. After stepping down a few months later, in September, John Oswalt, a volunteer firefighter and reserve sheriff’s deputy, was appointed to be the interim.
In July, the Waskom City Council appointed Waskom attorney Josh Maness as the city’s new associate municipal court judge, replacing Pinson.
In July, another then county employee, Terri Ann Pace was arrested for abuse of official capacity, allegedly stealing more than or equal to $1,500, but less than $20,000 while working as the chief deputy treasurer for the county.
The reported theft in the treasurer’s office was discovered as part of a routine audit conducted by the county auditor in late 2018.
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
The county made national headlines in December regarding an officer-involved shooting in which 31-year-old Demetrius Williams, of Marshall, was fatally shot as officers attempted to execute a narcotics search warrant at his home in the 600 block of S. Allen St.
Authorities said Williams was the subject of their investigation and was shot after he allegedly attempted to flee in his vehicle and hit a deputy in the process.
Believing he was shot unlawfully, the family retained civil rights attorney, Lee Merritt, to represent them. The attorney is renowned for his representation in high profile civil rights cases, such as that of Botham Jean, who was killed by former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.
The family also gained support of Dallas-area activists, who rallied at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in a peaceful protest in search of answers.
The group was met by Harrison County Sheriff Tom McCool, who willingly invited the activists and immediate family members into his office to share their concerns.
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
Despite a rocky year with personnel woes, the sheriff’s office, in particular, did experience some silver linings, through the form of generous donations for the year.
In November, the county auditor reported the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received approximately $45,604 worth of contributions for the fiscal year to enhance safety as well as support the office’s K-9 program.
Of the approximately $45,604 in donations, a total of $1,000 was given to the department for bulletproof vests and $500 for tactical ballistic helmets.
About $33,500 came from local businesses, civic organizations and private citizens to aid in the purchase of K-9s and related equipment. HCSO’s goal was to have a K9 available during each of the department’s patrol shifts, which is being realized.
Additionally, $5,000 was gifted by East Texas Baptist University for life-saving tourniquets, which are devices that apply pressure to a limb to limit the flow of blood.
“Our citizens are very generous,” County Auditor Becky Haynes said.
MAJOR HIGHLIGHT
In November, after 10 years in the making, the Harrison County Historical Museum celebrated a major milestone with the opening of the highly anticipated “Service & Sacrifice” military exhibit at the newly renovated Memorial City Hall.
“This has been a long-awaited goal; and we’re about to see all the hard work, all the donations, all the grant funds come to fruition,” executive director Becky Palmer stated.
Through a collection of well-preserved artifacts, the state-of-the-art museum honors Harrison County veterans of all eras, from the Civil War through the most recent wars in Iraq and the Gulf. Palmer said the Service and Sacrifice exhibit is proud to make Memorial City Hall its home.