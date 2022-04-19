Improvements are underway at the Harrison County airport as the commissioners court recently approved specifications and contract documents for the installation of a new Automated Weather Observation System.
The new AWOS system is being funded by a $158,000 grant awarded to the county from TxDOT. The funding from TxDOT’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program was approved last summer by the Texas Transportation Commission. The county is now seeking bids to get the project underway.
“This is a request for bids for the AWOS system; that’s the Automated Weather Observation System at the airport. It reads current weather conditions and broadcasts it on the radio station where the pilots can hear when they’re coming into the airport,” said County Judge Chad Sims.
The weather data from the AWOS system helps pilots make the decision on whether to land at the location or land elsewhere. It also helps them determine which direction they are going to land.
Otherwise, “how would they know the direction of the wind except they listen to it or they fly low enough to see our windsock out there,” Sims explained.
The county judge noted that the project will be at no cost to the county since the system is being funded by a grant.
“It’d be replacing the current one we have out there, which is needed,” said Sims. “We’ve spent a lot of money on it already. It needs replacing.”
Judge Sims previously expressed how appreciative he is of the support of TXDOT’s aviation program.
“Pilots rely on accurate weather information including visibility, cloud ceiling and wind direction for safe operations,” Judge Sims said before.
“Our current system often does not report all the weather data or may not broadcast the information far enough for pilots to make informed decisions,” he added.
About 275 community airports throughout the state were eligible for funding through the grant program, which is designed to preserve and improve the state’s general aviation system by providing funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports.
According to TxDOT, community airports play an integral role in transportation as arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than 3 million flight hours per year and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business and commuter use.
Sims noted previously that the new AWOS system will bring improved technology and reliability for the safety of local air traffic.
“We look forward to the installation of this new system,” he stated before.