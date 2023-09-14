The Harrison County summer road construction season is nearing the end as cooler temperatures sweep in.
“On our construction, they’re wrapping up James Marshall Road,” County Road Administrator Luke Davis reported Tuesday. “They’re still working on Lotta Road. And that should finish up our year with the weather getting cooler.”
Davis noted that all seal coat projects in the Waskom area have also been completed by contractors.
“They’ve still got Pumpkin Center Road to do,” he said, noting road crews were set to start on that project Tuesday. “And we’ll still have James Marshall to do. They’re going to pick that up when they go and reconstruct Macedonia.”
Additionally, Davis noted that Rayford Truck & Tractor will begin mobilizing to Airlite Road to begin reconstruction work there.
“They’ll start moving equipment in on Airlite,” he said.
In addition to Airlite and Macedonia roads, Davis noted that the only other road left to rebuild for this summer road construction season is Mount Pleasant Road.
“So, it’s moving along very good,” Davis said as he gave the commissioners court an update. “I don’t have the exact mileage of roads we’ve done this year but it’s way up there.”
“It’s been a real busy time,” he said.
In other road-related business, the administrator noted that crews are currently on Iron Ore Hill, clearing trees to make room for the sheriff’s department’s new radio tower.
Additionally, “we should just start transitioning right into right-of-way cleanup after these last few roads,” he said. “We’ve still got thousands of trees down (from the June supercell storm and blackout), but you know it’s going to be a slow go, but we’ll get there eventually.”
Pct. 1 County Commissioner William Hatfield applauded the road and bridge department for their efforts.
“Luke, y’all did an outstanding job on that. I personally want to recognize you for the job you did, especially in my precinct,” said Hatfield. “It was a lot of trees on a lot of roads. We’re going to be picking up tree limbs and stuff for a couple of years, I would imagine, but we’ve got the roadway clear and you guys worked (well) on that.”
In other road-related business, the court approved to publish notice of a public hearing for the purpose of a stop sign placement order for Cardinal Lane (County Road 3545) at its intersection with Page Road North, (County Road 3542) in Precinct 3.
“We’re requesting to begin this process. This is a spot that never had a stop sign before,” said Davis.
He said with the newly built Hallsville West Elementary School and the newly constructed Page Road, a lot more traffic has been drawn to the area.
“So this is a safety measure,” he said.
In other business, the court approved a 9-1-1 issuance order for County Road 3699, which is Sweet Pea Lane, located in Pct. 4, running north/northwest off of Noonday West (County Road 3700), approximately 370 feet west of the intersection of Noonday Road West (CR 3700) and Farm-to-Market Road 450 in Pct. 4.
“Sweet Pea Lane, it was dedicated to Harrison County with the approval of the (final plat for) Noonday Estates subdivision. The final plat was in 2022. It was an oversight that the road number wasn’t issued sooner,” Davis explained.
The court had approved the final plat for the subdivision, with all lots facing Sweet Pea Lane, located off of Noonday Road West. Davis noted that the East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) made them aware of the lack of a road number issuance order for Sweet Pea Lane.
“ETCOG had brought it to our attention since they’re taking over the issuing of addresses in Harrison County. The road number issued to it is going to be (County Road) 3699,” he said.
Also on Tuesday, the court approved a private road issuance order for Private Road #1031, located in Precinct 2, west of the intersection of FM 2625 East and Blocker Road North (County Road 1019) and east of Taylor Road in the Blocker Road subdivision.
“This request is also based on ETCOG addressing protocols,” said Davis. “This road is near the Blocker Subdivision. It’ll be just west of Blocker North on the north side. That is in Precinct 2.”
He noted it did not previously have a private road number.
“ETCOG brought it to our attention they needed a private road number to make it accessible for EMS services,” he said.