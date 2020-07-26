The Harrison County summer road construction program is progressing along with nearly six miles of road completed.
“We finally had a break in the weather. So as of right now we have 5.598 miles completed, and we’re currently on West Road in Elysian Fields,” County Road Administrator Luke Davis reported this week to the Harrison County Commissioners Court.
On the west side of the county, road crews are currently on Bailey Cut-off Road.
“When we leave West Road, we’re going to Precinct 2, and we’ll do Long John Road, Fish Market Road, and Powell Street,” said Davis. “Then we’ll go back and start on Oscar Moore Road.”
He said as soon as they leave Bailey Cut-off on the west side, they’ll start working on James Marshall Road.
“We had a good week this last week …. but August is usually your best month to be on the roads,” said Davis.
While discussing alternative processes that could be explored for the road building season, Pct. 4 County Commissioner Jay Ebarb pointed out the difference in city roads and county roads, noting that county roads are heavily damaged by traffic from the timber and oil and gas industries.
“What we don’t realize, the traffic that runs on county roads is a lot different than what runs on city streets. Timber, oil and gas (is what hurts county roads),” he said.
Nevertheless, Davis noted that the department is building roads stronger.
“The way we’re doing them now is we’re adding more cement to our base, and they’re holding up a lot better,” he said.
The county kicked off the 2020 summer road construction program in June, calling for the proposed reconstruction of 16.852 miles of road.
Of the 16.852 miles of road planned for reconstruction, 0.483 of it is a proposed special project on Fox Glove Road (County Road 3646) in Precinct 4, beginning at 0.041 miles south of Honeysuckle Lane. The plan also calls for 10.591 miles of sealcoat layered roads.
According to the proposed plan, 7.214 miles are set to be reconstructed in Precinct 1. They include 0.156 miles on Fish Market Road (County Road 2112); 1.710 miles of West Road (County Road 1311), starting from State Highway 31 to the Panola County Line; 1.215 miles of Mt. Zion Road (County Road 1212), starting south of Farm-to Market Road 451 to the Panola County Line; 1.5 miles of Waskom-Elysian Fields Road (County Road 1214), starting at FM 451 going north; 1.6 miles of Oscar Moore Road (County Road 1302); 0.533 miles of Washington Road (County Road 1307); and 0.5 miles of Candyman Road (County Road 1219), from Boggy Road going west.
In Precinct 2, a total of 1.455 miles of road are planned for reconstruction. Roads are: 0.155 miles of Fish Market Road (County Road 2112); 0.3 miles of Powell Street (County Road 2600); and 1 mile of Long John Road, beginning at FM 1998 heading north.
Roads set for reconstruction in Precinct 3 are Noonday Road West (County Road 3600), starting from FM 450 to Mont Hall Road; Walkers Mill Road (County Road 3705), beginning at Noonday Road E. heading north; and Smelley Road (County Road 3601), starting at Peter Bonner Road, heading west.
In Precinct 4, a total of 4.6 miles are proposed for reconstruction. Roads include 0.6 miles of Noonday Road West (County Road 3600), starting at FM 450 to Month Hall; 1 mile of James Marshall Road (County Road 4109), beginning at State Highway 154; 1 mile of Nesbitt Cutoff (County Road 3812), beginning at US Highway 80, going north; 1.8 miles of Bailey Cutoff Road (County Road 3812), beginning at US Highway 80, going north; and 0.2 miles of Thompson Road (County Road 3813).
In Precinct 1, roads to be seal coated are: 0.6 miles of Grangeway (County Road 3009), from State Highway 43; 3.1 miles of Web Rogers Road (County Road 1103, beginning at FM 2625 going north; and 0.85 miles of Buck Sherrod Road N. (County Road 1009), beginning 0.85 miles N. of Frontage Road.
In Precinct 2, roads to be seal coated area: 0.447 miles of Jay Street (County Road 2601); 0.122 miles of Jay Street Cutoff (County Road 2219); and 0.360 miles of Byrd Circle (County Road 2219).
In Precinct 3, roads set to be seal coated are: 0.725 miles of Buchanan Road (County Road 3801), from Young Road going north; 0.297 miles of Gayle Lane (County Road 3539); 0.342 miles of Terese Road (County Road 3536); 0.366 miles of Michelle Road (County Road 3540); 0.085 miles of Megan Circle (County Road 3538); 0.167 miles of Kelly Court (County Road 3541), beginning at Maple Springs Road; 0.7 miles of Stan Summers Road (County Road 3506), beginning at Maple Springs Road; and 0.430 miles of Cain Cemetery Road (County Road 3425).
In Precinct 4, two miles of Davidson Road (County Road 4501), starting at FM 450 going south is a seal coat project.