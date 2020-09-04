The Harrison County summer road construction program is nearing its end, with about 30 miles expected to be completed.
“On our construction, as of right now, we’ve got 10.909 completed. Oscar Moore Road is down to a finished road and James Marshall Road is down to a finished road, so you may as well say they’re completed; so that’s a total of 14.509 miles constructed. That’s in all precincts,” Road Administrator Luke Davis reported Wednesday, giving an update to the Harrison County Commissioners Court.
“Our seal coat, they’ve got less than a mile left to do. So with all total that’s 24.171 miles that’s constructed, so far,” he said.
Davis said the department still has three smaller projects to do — one on Candyman Road, Washington Road and West Road.
“So we’ll be right at the 30-mile mark when we are completed with this summer construction,” said Davis.
The road administrator noted how productive the season has been.
“It’s been a pretty good summer,” said Davis. “Everybody’s been safe; no accidents. (It’s) been a good year.”
“We’ve got the new vehicles to get to the jobs; the newer motor graders to do the jobs, so it’s been a good year,” he said.
In other business, the court approved a “No Thru Trucks” sign order for Bailey Cutoff, which is County Road 3812, in Precinct 4, following a public hearing on the matter.
“Road and bridge requested this because it was recently just constructed and they’re using it for a cut-off from FM 449 to go over to Highway 80,” explained Davis. “Bailey Cut-off goes over to FM 449 and we just completed it. Of course, anybody with a big truck that wants to save a few miles coming from 449 is going to take it to go out 80.”
“The signs would really help us out, give us a little teeth to keep them off of it,” he said.
Proposed Plan
According to the proposed summer road construction plan, 7.214 miles were set to be reconstructed in Precinct 1. They included 0.156 miles on Fish Market Road (County Road 2112); 1.710 miles of West Road (County Road 1311), starting from State Highway 31 to the Panola County Line; 1.215 miles of Mt. Zion Road (County Road 1212), starting south of Farm-to Market Road 451 to the Panola County Line; 1.5 miles of Waskom-Elysian Fields Road (County Road 1214), starting at FM 451 going north; 1.6 miles of Oscar Moore Road (County Road 1302); 0.533 miles of Washington Road (County Road 1307); and 0.5 miles of Candyman Road (County Road 1219), from Boggy Road going west.
In Precinct 2, a total of 1.455 miles of road were planned for reconstruction. Roads are: 0.155 miles of Fish Market Road (County Road 2112); 0.3 miles of Powell Street (County Road 2600); and 1 mile of Long John Road, beginning at FM 1998 heading north.
Roads set for reconstruction in Precinct 3 were Noonday Road West (County Road 3600), starting from FM 450 to Mont Hall Road; Walkers Mill Road (County Road 3705), beginning at Noonday Road E. heading north; and Smelley Road (County Road 3601), starting at Peter Bonner Road, heading west.
In Precinct 4, a total of 4.6 miles were proposed for reconstruction. Roads include 0.6 miles of Noonday Road West (County Road 3600), starting at FM 450 to Month Hall; 1 mile of James Marshall Road (County Road 4109), beginning at State Highway 154; 1 mile of Nesbitt Cutoff (County Road 3812), beginning at US Highway 80, going north; 1.8 miles of Bailey Cutoff Road (County Road 3812), beginning at US Highway 80, going north; and 0.2 miles of Thompson Road (County Road 3813).
In Precinct 1, roads to be seal coated are: 0.6 miles of Grangeway (County Road 3009), from State Highway 43; 3.1 miles of Web Rogers Road (County Road 1103, beginning at FM 2625 going north; and 0.85 miles of Buck Sherrod Road N. (County Road 1009), beginning 0.85 miles N. of Frontage Road.
In Precinct 2, roads to be seal coated are: 0.447 miles of Jay Street (County Road 2601); 0.122 miles of Jay Street Cutoff (County Road 2219); and 0.360 miles of Byrd Circle (County Road 2219).
In Precinct 3, roads set to be seal coated are: 0.725 miles of Buchanan Road (County Road 3801), from Young Road going north; 0.297 miles of Gayle Lane (County Road 3539); 0.342 miles of Terese Road (County Road 3536); 0.366 miles of Michelle Road (County Road 3540); 0.085 miles of Megan Circle (County Road 3538); 0.167 miles of Kelly Court (County Road 3541), beginning at Maple Springs Road; 0.7 miles of Stan Summers Road (County Road 3506), beginning at Maple Springs Road; and 0.430 miles of Cain Cemetery Road (County Road 3425).
In Precinct 4, two miles of Davidson Road (County Road 4501), starting at FM 450 going south is a seal coat project.