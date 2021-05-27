Harrison County plans to kick off its summer road construction program Tuesday, June 1, road administrator Luke Davis informed.
Road crews plan to start on Smelley Road, Davis said. He noted that both road crews will be assigned to work on Smelley Road due to the large traffic volume there.
“We did a road count on it. It is right about 15,000 vehicles a week that go up and down that road,” said Davis.
“As soon as they finish Smelley, one crew will go to Noonday West and one crew will go to Cox Road,” he added.
The Harrison County Commissioners Court approved, in April, the preliminary 2021 summer road construction plan, which calls for a proposed 19.619 miles of reconstruction.
Some of the plan this year is being funded through a $901,867 County Transportation Infrastructure Fund (CTIF) grant the county accepted this past October to benefit the road and bridge department.
Of the 19.619 miles of road planned for reconstruction, 0.5 miles are designated for a special project at N. Marshall Industrial Avenue or County Road 4016, located in Precinct 4, off of US Highway 59. The county will hire a contractor for the project, Davis noted before.
According to the proposed plan, 7.541 miles are set to be reconstructed in Precinct 1. They include 1 mile on Waskom-Elysian Fields Road (County Road 1214), beginning 1.5 miles north of Farm-to-Market Road 451; 1 mile on Candyman Road (County Road 1219), starting at FM 9; 1 mile of Ireland Williams Road (County Road 1106), beginning at Web Rogers Road; 0.446 miles of a road yet to be determined; 0.9 miles of West Road (County Road 1311), starting at the Panola County line going east; 0.533 miles of Washington Road (County Road 1307); 1 mile of American Plant Road (County Road 1104), starting 1 mile south of Frontage Road; and 1.662 miles of Key Farm Road (County Road 3038), beginning at FM 2625 going south.
In Precinct 2, a total of 4.710 miles of road are planned for reconstruction. Roads are: 1.810 miles of Cox Road (County Road 1001); 0.600 miles of Monigold Road (County Road 1004), starting east from Birmingham Road; 1 mile of Lotta Road (County Road 2705), beginning at FM 9; and 1.300 miles of Lotta Road, beginning at FM 134.
In Precinct 3, a total of 4.950 miles are proposed for reconstruction. Roads are: 1.5 miles of Smelley Road (County Road 3601), starting at Peter Bonner Road, heading west; 0.6 miles of Noonday Road West (County Road 3600), beginning west from Laforge Road, which is half in Precinct 4; 0.55 miles of Noonday Road East (County Road 3700), starting west from Hickey Road, which is half in Precinct 4; 1 mile on Country Club Road East, (County Road 3417), starting west from Lansing Switch Road; and 1.3 miles on Maple Springs Road (County Road 3405), starting east from Lansing Switch Road.
In Precinct 4, a total of 1.918 miles are proposed for reconstruction. Roads include 0.6 miles of Noonday Road West (County Road 3600), starting west from Laforge Road, which is half in Precinct 3; 0.55 miles on Noonday Road East, beginning west from Hickey Road, which is half in Precinct3; 0.330 miles on North Grand Avenue (County Road 4700); 0.167 miles of road on Lake Street (County Road 4701); and 0.271 miles of Green Drive (County Road 4209).
The plan also calls for 5.565 miles of seal coat layered roads. Of those miles set to be seal coated, 1.6 miles are in Precinct 1, one mile is in Precinct 2, .965 miles are in Precinct 3 and two miles are in Precinct 4.
In other business Tuesday, the court awarded the request for qualifications for the design and building of the county’s new road and bridge building and renovations of the ARC facility to Casey Slone as general contractor and Brent Brevard as the architect. The two presented their RFQ as a package.
They will propose plans and prices to the court for consideration throughout the project.
The county began the process of publishing request for qualifications earlier this month, in order to seek the services of a state registered architect/engineer to provide services for design, programming, permitting and construction of the new building.
The road and bridge department will be getting a new building at its 3800 Five Notch Road location, after taking a hit by the severe February snow storm. The February 13 snow storm caused extensive damage to the site, flooding not only the inside office areas, but demolishing the outdoor storage and workshop, as well.
In addition to that construction project, the professionals would also be sought to perform renovation services to the now vacant ARC of Harrison County building, located at 2113 Warren Drive, across from the county airport and next to the county’s Willoughby Juvenile Detention Center.
For more than three decades, the facility consisting of a day-habilitation center and workshop provided enrichment, community inclusion, vocational training, and piece-work opportunities for local adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The building closed in 2018 after 43 years of service due to a lack of funding.
The county plans to possibly relocate other county offices, including the fire marshal’s office and the extension agency, to the soon-to-be renovated ARC building.