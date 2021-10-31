Harrison County Treasurer Sherry Rushing has announced her plans to run for re-election in the 2022 Republican Primary.
“I am pleased to announce my intent to run for re-election as Harrison County treasurer,” said Rushing. “When I ran for office in 2018, I knew I had so many challenges ahead of me if elected and was willing to take on those challenges for the citizens of Harrison County.
“Since taking office in January 2019, with the help of my amazing Chief Deputy Darla Haynes and Accounts Payable Clerk Kathy Johnson, my office has faced these challenges and made many accomplishments.”
“It couldn’t have been done without the amazing clerks that I have in my office because they kept the office afloat while I was able to work on some of the challenges that I promised the citizens that I would tackle to get the office in compliance.”
During Rushing’s tenure, the treasurer’s office was able to successfully get back on track by updating quarterly reports, balancing checkbooks, qualifying for the annual transparency award, recouping funds and acting on investments that have generated a wealth of interest.
“Bank reconciliations had not been completed since December 2016,” Rushing noted.
She along with the county auditor, Becky Haynes, worked countless hours balancing the bank reconciliations.
“This was accomplished within five months of taking office and is now current to date,” said Rushing.
Additionally, “quarterly reports were not being filed on time with the state, which resulted in Harrison County not being able to retain the quarterly service fees which averages $20,000 per quarter,” Rushing added. “This was accomplished my first month in office and I sent a letter to the State Comptroller notifying them that we’re now current on the quarterly reports and asked them if any past service fees could be waived. The state responded favorably and Harrison County was able to retain service fees, which saved the county $50,413.”
Under Rushing’s leadership, jury reimbursement quarterly forms were also caught up.
“Jury reimbursement quarterly forms had not been submitted to the state,” Rushing explained.
“For three prior quarters, this was resolved my first month in office and resulted in $14,110 being reimbursed to the county,” Rushing shared.
Also under Rushing’s tenure, policies and procedures were updated to ensure the safety and securing of all funds.
The county was also able to bring all checks current under Rushing’s leadership.
“When taking office, the county had numerous checks dating back to 1994 that were still outstanding in the check register,” Rushing noted. “After many hours of research, all checks are now current.”
Another success she’s proud of is as a member of the county’s investment committee, which consists of the county treasurer, county judge and county auditor, the committee has been able to secure the best interest rate in money market accounts.
Rushing said if re-elected she will continue to give 110 percent to the elected position to ensure the duties of the office are performed in a timely manner for the benefit of the county.
“I’m all about saving the county money and earning the most interest the county can earn,” she said.
“I want to run again because I promised the citizens that I would get the office where it needed to be and I feel like I have accomplished that. I want to continue to keep it in good standing and in compliance,” she said.
Rushing boasts more than 38 years of financial experience, including 25 years with Chase Bank where she had advanced to assistant bank manager. Upon leaving the bank, she accepted a position with the Harrison County treasurer’s office, and now has 13-and-a-half years of experience with the treasurer’s office, with two-and-a-half years as chief deputy treasurer and the last three-and-a-half as treasurer.
Rushing is a lifelong resident of Harrison County. She and her husband Lloyd Rushing of 29 years live in Marshall. The couple has two daughters, five grandchildren and one on the way.
The role of county treasurer receives and deposits all county revenues, acts as chief liaison between the county and depository banks, prepares the payroll, disburses funds upon the order of the commissioners court, and records receipts and expenditures and reconciles bank statements. The county treasurer may be designated as the county’s investment officer. The treasurer may also have some audit responsibilities in the county with no auditor.
Offices up for reelection
In addition to the office of treasurer, other countywide positions up for grabs for the 2022 Primaries include: district attorney, county clerk, county judge, county court-at-law judge, district clerk, county treasurer, Pct. 2 county commissioner, Pct. 4 county commissioner, Pct.1 justice of the peace, Pct. 2 justice of the peace and Pct. 3 justice of the peace.
Candidates reportedly have to file for office by Dec. 13. The filing period opens Nov. 13.