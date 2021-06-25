The Harrison County summer road construction program is making headway with road construction on the east and west sides of the county.
“We’ve done work on Cox Road on the east side,” County Road Administrator Luke Davis reported to the Harrison County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, noting road crews are repairing 1.85 miles of road there.
“We finished up Smelley Road on the west side and we’ve moved over to Noonday Road West, which lies in Precinct 3 and 4,” he added. “On the east side, we’re going to move over to Monigold Road, which is right around the corner from Cox Road. And from Noonday West on the west side, we’ll go to Noonday East, which also lies in Precinct 3 and 4.”
Additionally, road and bridge crews are doing routine maintenance work, including mowing, boom-axing, patching, clearing trees and cleaning out ditches.
“It’s a very busy time of the year,” Davis said.
County Judge Chad Sims thanked the road and bridge department for their quick response in fixing potholes when notified.
“We see potholes everywhere,” Judge Sims said, noting commissioners get calls frequently and pass the complaints on to the road and bridge department.
“I want to thank you for your quick response,” Sims told Davis. “I mean if it’s not done today, it would be first thing in the morning; and I see that every time they call you. So I appreciate that.
“It lets our citizens know that we’re listening, and we can’t make it perfect, but we’re out there trying; so thank you for what you do,” Judge Sims said.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins echoed the judge’s sentiments, also commending the road and bridge department for their quick response.
“Mr. Davis, I just want to let you guys know I appreciate everything that you all do. We get phone calls not just in our precinct, but other precincts. Just like the judge says, you get right on it,” said Timmins.
According to the proposed 2021 summer road construction plan, 7.541 miles are set to be reconstructed in Precinct 1. They include 1 mile on Waskom-Elysian Fields Road (County Road 1214), beginning 1.5 miles north of Farm-to-Market Road 451; 1 mile on Candyman Road (County Road 1219), starting at FM 9; 1 mile of Ireland Williams Road (County Road 1106), beginning at Web Rogers Road; 0.446 miles of a road yet to be determined; 0.9 miles of West Road (County Road 1311), starting at the Panola County line going east; 0.533 miles of Washington Road (County Road 1307); 1 mile of American Plant Road (County Road 1104), starting 1 mile south of Frontage Road; and 1.662 miles of Key Farm Road (County Road 3038), beginning at FM 2625 going south.
In Precinct 2, a total of 4.710 miles of road are planned for reconstruction. Roads are: 1.810 miles of Cox Road (County Road 1001); 0.600 miles of Monigold Road (County Road 1004), starting east from Birmingham Road; 1 mile of Lotta Road (County Road 2705), beginning at FM 9; and 1.300 miles of Lotta Road, beginning at FM 134.
In Precinct 3, a total of 4.950 miles are proposed for reconstruction. Roads are: 1.5 miles of Smelley Road (County Road 3601), starting at Peter Bonner Road, heading west; 0.6 miles of Noonday Road West (County Road 3600), beginning west from Laforge Road, which is half in Precinct 4; 0.55 miles of Noonday Road East (County Road 3700), starting west from Hickey Road, which is half in Precinct 4; 1 mile on Country Club Road East, (County Road 3417), starting west from Lansing Switch Road; and 1.3 miles on Maple Springs Road (County Road 3405), starting east from Lansing Switch Road.
In Precinct 4, a total of 1.918 miles are proposed for reconstruction. Roads include 0.6 miles of Noonday Road West (County Road 3600), starting west from Laforge Road, which is half in Precinct 3; 0.55 miles on Noonday Road East, beginning west from Hickey Road, which is half in Precinct3; 0.330 miles on North Grand Avenue (County Road 4700); 0.167 miles of road on Lake Street (County Road 4701); and 0.271 miles of Green Drive (County Road 4209).
The plan also calls for 5.565 miles of seal coat layered roads. Of those miles set to be seal coated, 1.6 miles are in Precinct 1, one mile is in Precinct 2, .965 miles are in Precinct 3 and two miles are in Precinct 4.
Athens Church Road abandonment
In other business, the commissioners court conducted a public hearing and approved an order for the abandonment of a portion of Athens Church Road, which is County Road 3706 in Precinct 3.
“This is just the final step for the closure (process) in the eastern most end of Athens Church Road,” explained Davis. “The request for abandonment was made by the property owners.
“It’s an attempt to stop illegal dumping that’s been going on down there,” he said.
Athens Church Road resident, Ron McGregor, was the only person who turned out for the public hearing to speak his opinion on the closure.
“I’m in favor of this,” said McGregor. “I approve of it.”
Judge Sims thanked the resident for attending.
“We do like to hear from the folks who are affected out there, and have a personal interest in letting us know whether it’s right or wrong, so I thank you for that,” said Sims.
In other business, the court approved the preliminary plat for the private subdivision, Penny Lane Roach, located off of Farm-to-Market Road 450, located in Precinct 4.
“This property is located in the far northwestern portion of the county in Precinct 4,” said Davis. “It’s one of many subdivisions we’re currently going through, right now, the approval process.
“The plat has been reviewed and it’s been found to be in compliance with the regulations governing the development of subdivisions in Harrison County,” said Davis.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb made the motion to approve the agenda item. Pct. 2 Commissioner William Hatfield seconded it.