HARLETON — Harleton High School senior DaMara Williams took home the 2019 homecoming queen crown for the Wildcats on Friday.
Williams, who is involved in track, tennis, power lifting and cross country, was escorted on the field by her father David Williams before the Wildcats faced off against Timpson.
Next up, Elysian Fields High School will also host its homecoming court at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 when its football team faces Queen City at Yellow Jacket Stadium. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Marshall High School will host its homecoming court festivities at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 when the Mavericks face off against Nacogdoches at Maverick Stadium. The game begins at 7:30 p.m.
Hallsville High School will also host its homecoming court festivities at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 when the Bobcats face off against Jacksonville. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.
The Karnack ISD Indians will host their homecoming in January with the school’s basketball team.