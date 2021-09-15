A servant leader who passionately served in his field, his faith, his family and community, is how those who knew and loved former 6th Court of Appeals, Justice Bailey C. Moseley, remember him.
Moseley, who retired from the bench in 2019 after 12 years of service, died Monday morning, at age 77. His passing comes three months after his wife, Kay Saxon Moseley — his high school sweetheart and love of his life.
“He was one of my oldest friends,” said longtime childhood friend, Jerry Cargill.
Cargill met Moseley after moving to Marshall in the second grade. The two lived on the same street — one on East Meredith and the other on West Meredith — all throughout grade school. They’ve been inseparable, more like family, since.
“He was really one of my dearest friends,” said Cargill. “He’s one of those kind of friends… everyone would be lucky to have one like him — just a sweet, honest, hard working conscientious guy. He was always there when you needed him and when you didn’t need him.
“I don’t have many of them like him left,” said Cargill.
Cargill admired Moseley’s devoted service to the community. Not only was Moseley active at Cypress Valley Bible Church, where he served as a member and a leader, but he was also active in the Marshall community, where he was a founder of the Marshall Soccer Association, serving as a coach and mentor.
Moseley was also elected a member of the Charter Revision Commission and served as a trustee of the Marshall Public Library board as well as a member of the city’s planning and zoning commission. Not only did he serve the City of Marshall, Moseley also represented Harrison County on the board of the Cypress Valley Navigation District, an entity that helps maintain Caddo Lake.
“Most of the family has been very involved in civic (activities),” said Cargill.
Cargill was happy to have been by his friend’s side during his last days before transitioning.
“I was with him last Saturday,” said Cargill. “He was at peace, had his family around him and his preacher.
“He was at perfect peace and perfect acceptance, with this life,” said Cargill. “He lived it well.”
“He’s one of Marshall’s best,” Cargill added. “We’ll miss him.”
6th Court of Appeals Chief Justice Josh Morriss, who sat alongside Justice Moseley on the Texarkana appellate court, echoed his sentiments, expressing how honored he was to have served with Moseley on the three-member bench.
“I count myself fortunate to have been able to serve with Justice Moseley for a number of years,” Justice Morriss said. “It was a cordial and beneficial time.
“It was wonderful to have him on the court while he was there, and we are saddened by his loss,” the chief justice added. “It was a joy to have him.”
The 6th Court of Appeals is one of 14 intermediate appellate courts in Texas. Based in Texarkana, the court serves 19 counties — including Harrison, Gregg, Marion, Panola and Upshur.
Moseley was first elected to the court, representing Place 2, in 2007, and re-elected by a large margin in 2012.
With Marshall being his home, Moseley would willingly make the long, daily trek to Texarkana to execute the duties he pledged to do.
During his tenure on the bench, the court had retained its status among the most efficiently-operating of the state’s 14 appellate courts, according to statistics by the State Office of Court Administration. Not only did the court manage its docket efficiently, but it also earned a reputation for accurately interpreting and applying the law.
As a Justice, Moseley made his rounds, speaking to various civic clubs, colleges and organizations and enlightening them on the role of the court of appeals. He also enjoyed presenting and authoring a continuing education legal course to give pointers to attorneys on how to represent their clients.
“His work as a Justice was a dream come true,” his brother and local lawyer, Sam Moseley, said. “He was at his best working through complex and intricate legal issues and resolving difficult questions.
“He also loved finding ways to sneak a pun or a sly bit of humor into court opinions,” said Sam.
Pillar in legal community
Prior to his election, Moseley practiced law for 36 years in Marshall and Harrison County. He began his legal career as an assistant criminal district attorney, and then engaged in the general practice of law with a concentration on real estate, probate, and commercial litigation.
Retired Harrison County Court-at-Law Judge and local lawyer, Jim Ammerman II, described him as the best there was.
“Judge Moseley was a pillar of the legal community,” said Ammerman. “He was a true student of the law.
“Before he became a judge, he was the foremost expert in real estate law in this area,” said Ammerman. “And then he became an appellate judge where he could utilize his brilliant mind to write the law.”
Moseley’s brother, Sam, enjoyed a long-standing partnership with him, working for two decades together at their own law firm in the old fire station in downtown Marshall.
“Because we were so close growing up, those years in our legal partnership seemed only natural,” said Sam. “A careful, detail-oriented lawyer, he loved helping clients solve problems.
“He was a fun-loving guy with an all-consuming love of his family,” added Sam. “Bailey had an amazing brain and a solid commitment to doing the right thing.”
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap found it rewarding to have shared the same courtroom with Moseley throughout the years, even if it was on opposite sides as litigating lawyers.
“As a new lawyer right out of law school, I tried my first jury trial in the 71st state district court against Bailey and Sam Moseley with Judge Ben Z. Grant on the bench,” shared Gilstrap. “It was a great experience.
“Over the years, I had cases with and against Bailey many times before he was elected to the 6th Texas Court of Appeals,” said Gilstrap. “Bailey was always a person who shot straight with you and who fought hard for his clients and his side of the case, but he always did so with civility and professionalism. He will be missed a great deal.”
A past president of Harrison County Bar Association and co-founder of Marshall Lawyers Care, Justice Moseley also served as a role model and mentor for the new generation of lawyers. Josh Maness, president of the Harrison County Bar Association, expressed how much of a gem he was to so many.
“Justice Moseley had a long and distinguished legal career in East Texas and beyond,” said Maness. “Our community was extremely lucky to have him.
“He was always kind and supportive in every way possible to the next generation of young lawyers coming up in his beloved East Texas,” said Maness. “He will be missed.”
A memorial service will be held at Cypress Valley Bible Church, 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive, in Marshall on Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.