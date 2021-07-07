After being struck by lightning last Friday, the electric system to the 1963-model Harrison County Courthouse is back on track, with the exception of the elevators.
“The elevator is going to be down for several weeks,” county building superintendent, Brad Thomas, informed the News Messenger, Monday.
“There are multiple computer boards that are burned up and have to be reordered,” he said.
Thus, if anyone has to visit any of the offices above the first floor for business, they will have to utilize the stairway, Thomas advised.
“If it’s something that can wait, they may have to put it off for a little while,” Thomas said.
Accommodations can be made, however, for people with disabilities. Those who are physically challenged and need access to the offices on the top floors may call and make arrangements with those specific offices for business.
“If someone is handicap and they need to visit one of those offices, they can make arrangements to meet them on the first floor,” said Thomas.
Thomas and his staff have been working diligently to repair the affected areas of the main courthouse since last Friday. Thomas spent Monday, working closely with technicians from Thyssen and Krupp elevator service.
“It knocked out some things that were very sensitive,” Thomas said of the lightning.
Thomas said he was at the courthouse until 2 a.m. Saturday, assessing the impacted areas. He returned Saturday afternoon, working on the elevator.
“It,” he said of the lightning, “burned up (computer) boards that are more sensitive.”
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office officials reported that the courthouse, located at 200 West Houston St., took a direct lightning strike last Friday, at approximately 5:30 p.m., as a strong band of storms passed through Marshall.
The courthouse suffered substantial damage to the elevator systems, lighting, and other electrical pathways.
“The Harrison County Sheriff’s dispatch office was affected and the radio communications, 911 phone service, fire and EMS dispatch were knocked-off for a short time,” HCSO officials said Friday.
They were able to get the 911 system and dispatch operating system back online within about an hour, information technology director, Charles Nenninger, noted.
As of Monday morning, the radio system was functioning on a limited basis, County Judge Chad Sims told the News Messenger. The radios are used as a means of communication for patrol cars, EMS and fire units and the road and bridge department.
“They’re on backup radios,” Nenninger said of the current status.
“The regular ones are compromised by the lightning,” he said.