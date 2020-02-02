After 20-plus years in the works, the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas — home of Marshall’s federal court and Jefferson’s former federal court — has completed its book project, “Collegiality and the Constitution”, chronicling 160 years of rich history.
To mark the feat, US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas Chief Judge, Rodney Gilstrap, proudly presented the city of Marshall with a complimentary copy, to be available at Marshall Public Library.
“The court is presenting a complimentary hardback copy to each public library in every city within the district where we are authorized by Congress to hold court,” said Gilstrap, who is based in Marshall.
“This includes: Marshall, Tyler, Lufkin, Texarkana, Beaumont, Plano and Sherman,” he said.
Marshall Mayor Terri Brown said she was pleased to accept the book, on the city’s behalf.
“I just feel an honor and a privilege to be able to accept the book, as mayor of the city of Marshall, and also for the Marshall Public Library,” Brown said Tuesday, following the presentation.
Brown said she’s particularly amazed with the extensive work put into the project, and the fact that a local attorney, Gill Gillam, drew the illustrations, depicting each federal courthouse in the district.
“Twenty-plus years of putting it all together and having a local attorney, Mr. Gill Gilliam, that actually did the drawing of the courthouses, is just very impressive,” said Brown.
The book was published and produced by the Stephen F. Austin State University Press. It boasts 320 pages, covering the history of the district from 1846 to 2006. The district hopes to have as many copies available for reading as possible.
“The district bought a certain number of copies, and the Eastern District of Texas Bar Association bought a certain number of copies,” said Gilstrap.
The SFA Press also printed more than 400 additional copies to be available to the public.
“Right now they are with the clerk of the court in Tyler,” said Gilstrap. “We’re going to give the employees within the district an opportunity to make a purchase. After that is completed, then Stephen F. Austin will decide where they want to put these for public purpose.
“They’ve asked our court to give them suggestions, and I’m going to suggest the Harrison County Historical Museum,” he said.
The chief judge is also going to suggest placing them at local bookstores throughout the district, but it’ll ultimately be up to the SFA Press.
“They’re not there now, but I hope over the next month or two they will begin to be placed for public purchase at locations like that — everywhere — from Beaumont to Lufkin, to Tyler to Sherman, to Texarkana to Marshall,” said Gilstrap.
Copies have already been sent to the chief justice of the United States, the Library of Congress, to each Senator and every Congressman whose Congressional District touches the Judicial District.
“We hope that people would read it and enjoy it,” said Gilstrap.
The judge said the book was the brainchild of the court, long before his tenure. And while most involved in the genesis of the project have now retired, their successors were able to carry it on.
“So the judges have all had a role, but the biggest role probably goes to the clerk’s office,” said Gilstrap. “We’re real proud of it.
The chief judge said most powerful to him about the book is the title.
“I feel very strongly about the title — “Collegiality and the Constitution”, said Gilstrap. “Our judges in our district, in the Eastern District, have had a long tradition of being collegial and getting along.
“There are districts in the United States where the judges don’t even talk to each other,” shared Gilstrap. However, “we’ve always bridged any philosophical differences, any personal differences; and we’ve been a close, cooperating, cohesive court.
“That’s been the tradition and history in this district, back to the very beginning,” the judge said.
Gilstrap said it’s a practice they keep in mind, even today.
“If you read the book, you’ll see that we’ve had some very unique and colorful judges along the way, and it was probably not always easy for them to work together collegially and collectively and with a good relationship,” he said. “We all keep this in mind. We, the judges of the district, today, always keep this in mind; and that’s how we picked the title.”