Last week Harrison County continued the recent trend of declining COVID-19 cases, with the active case count dropping from 133 to 103.
Judge Chad Sims said that the county still had the same average new cases per day at seven, even with the declining active cases, and encouraged the community to stay safe.
"Please continue to be cautious and also remember those who have lost loved ones," Sims said.
County fatalities have also fallen from four on the last report to only one in the past week.
The Marshall-Harrison County Health District is hosting a free Covid vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Marshall Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All three vaccines will be available.
STATE
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Texas in the past week dropped to 28,840, and new deaths dipped to 937— the first time below 1,000 since summer, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.
The total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to decrease, with 3,571 reported throughout the state, down nearly 19percent from the previous week, according to DSHS.