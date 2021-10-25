COVID-19 cases in Harrison County are continuing to decline following a month long trend, with Judge Chad Sims reporting today that the county only added an additional 47 new cases of the virus last week.
This puts the county’s average new case count last week at seven per day, down from last week’s average of 10 new cases.
Hospitalizations in the region have also dropped down to 8.6 percent from over 30 percent a month ago, according to Sims.
“While I'm grateful for the declines, our fatality count is a strong reminder that this virus should be taken seriously,” Sims said, “Please continue to be cautious and protect yourself. Also, please pray for those who have lost loved ones and also for those who are still in the hospital fighting.”
Four new deaths were also reported from the virus.
STATE
Texas COVID-19 cases continue to decline this past week, with Johns Hopkins University reporting 30,276 new cases, down about 75 percent from last months infections.
New deaths also dropped to 1,267 in the past week, reflecting national trends as the most recent wave of infections begin to subside. Texas state hospitalizations of lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients dropped to 4,382 as of Sunday, down two-thirds from September.
Texans who are fully vaccinated topped 15.3 million, according to DSHS, with more than a million having also received an additional dose.