An hour after announcing eight total COVID-19 cases, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims has now been informed of three more cases, bringing the new total of COVID-19 positive cases to 11 for Harrison County.
“I've just been notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services that we have three additional positive cases of the coronavirus,” Sims posted on his "Harrison County Judge" Facebook page around 3:30 p.m., today.
“That brings our Harrison County total to 11,” he said.
“As testing in our communities increases, we are likely to see the number of cases increase,” said Sims. “We must take this seriously and stay home.”
Earlier today, around 2 p.m., Sims had been told that the number of cases had boosted to eight. During the announcement of those two additional cases, he said it was not known at this time how the residents contracted the virus.
As he announced the news of the now new total of 11 positive cases, Sims said the good news is he’s not aware that any of these cases are requiring hospitalization.
“Please join me in prayer for complete recoveries,” he said.
Sims said national leaders had warned over the weekend that the nation would see an uptick this week in confirmed cases of the virus and related deaths.
He urged residents to please take this global pandemic along with mandatory stay-at-home orders seriously.
“For your safety and that of your neighbors, please stay home,” said Sims.
The county judge said a number of employers are taking extra steps to keep their employees and the public healthy.
“I urge you to follow all the CDC hygiene guidelines whether at work or at home,” said Sims. “Thank you all for continuing to be positive and supportive of each other.
“This is a large county but not so large that we don't all feel like neighbors,” he added. “Please continue to do your part and we'll get through this together.”