The Marshall Harrison County Health District has confirmed that the Texas Department of State Health Services will have the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine available at the upcoming community vaccine clinic, slated from 9 a.m. to 2 pm, Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Marshall Convention Center.
“The Center for Disease Control recommends everyone ages 5 and older get a COVID-19 vaccine to help protect against COVID-19,” MHCHD officials said. “Parents of pediatric patients wanting to get the COVID 19 vaccine for their child should call the MHCHD at 903-938-8338 to schedule an appointment for the clinic on Nov. 9.”
MHCHD also announced Friday that its office, located at 805 Lindsey Drive in Marshall, will be offering Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11, the days following the community vaccine clinic.
Vaccinating children between the ages of 5 to 11 will help with deterring the spread of COVID-19. The health district noted that 22 children in Texas between the ages of 5 and 11 have died from complications of COVID-19 and 118 have been diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.
“The pediatric vaccine is a multi-dose vial and will be administered in two doses,” the health district indicated.
For more details about the pediatric vaccine, visit the website, www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#pediatric.
To book an appointment for your child, call the MHCHD office at 903-938-8338. The health district also offers Pfizer vaccine and booster for adults during regular business hours at its site at 805 Lindsey Drive.
As a reminder, MHCHD has also partnered with DSHS to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to adults at the community clinic scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Marshall Convention Center.
DSHS will provide all three COVID-19 vaccines at the event.
“Texas DSHS will be able to give first and second doses, third dose for immunocompromised individuals and booster doses for any eligible person,” MHCHD Executive Director Jennifer Hancock said. “We are excited to partner with DSHS to offer all three choices of the COVID 19 vaccines for our residents.”
Information regarding eligibility can be found at http://bit.ly/3w2zr1W.
To book an appointment for the clinic, visit https://mhchd.org or call the MHCHD office at 903-938-8338.