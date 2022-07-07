Marshall Against Violence is teaming up with Marion Obafemi to host a community meeting with the goal of gathering together local leaders to address lowering the crime rate here in Marshall.
MAV president Demetria McFarland said that Obafemi is the creator of the nonprofit organization P.A.T.CH.E.S. (Putting actions together changes existing situations), whose aim is to help youth and their families address existing problems to help lower crime and delinquency rates.
“We are asking for leadership representation from every organization willing to see crime reduced in our city. We would like to see representatives from the City of Marshall, city commissioners, clergy leaders from surrounding churches, law enforcement, teachers, parents, coaches, mayor’s office and anyone willing to hear and see what can be done to reduce the crime rate here,” said McFarland.
This is the second time that Obafemi has visited Marshall, working with MAV to host an additional public event last month with the same goal.
“This initiative will definitely require a team effort, and we need all hands on deck to ensure the success of it,” McFarland said.
The event will be held Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Marshall Fire Department community room, located at 601 S. Grove St. The meeting is free to attend and open to the public, with all community members encouraged to attend and participate in the program for the betterment of the city.
McFarland said that in addition to the presentation, there will be a question and answer session for anyone in need of clarity from the presentation or if they have any suggestions they would like to give concerning the initiative.
“With the seemingly increased mass shootings across our state and nation as well as crime in our own city, we need to put a plan in place which will corroborate with the recent curfew presented to the city of Marshall,” she said, “We need people and voices willing to be a part of the solution in order to make our city safer not only here and now but for years to come for the next upcoming generation. I simply can’t stress enough how important it is for us to be proactive and not reactive during such a crucial time like this. I know our actions right now can assure our children and grandchildren will have an opportunity to live in a much safer place right here in Marshall.”
About the Initiative
Obafemi is a native of Louisiana who began the initiative P.A.T.CH.E.S. in 2022. The nonprofit’s goal is to host lectures, group activities, exhibitions, public meetings, group discussions, classes, conference, panels, workshops and more to facilitate change within any city.
“We are a multi-faceted organization whose objective is to create programs specifically designed to help at-risk youth, young adults and others become productive members of society and thereby lessen the burden of the government,” an informative hand out from the previous meeting reads.
A portion of the P.A.T.CH.E.S. program is BALM.COM, a comprehensive community plan with multi level steps.
BALM.COM stands for the balanced approach to help lower the violent crime and murder rate in the City of Marshall. The plan is a way for the community and service organizations to work side by side with the Marshall Police Department to address these issues.
The plan addresses what Obafemi calls the four H’s, the hurt, the help, the healing and the hope.
The hurt portion of the plan takes a look at the wide range of social factors that are contributing to the behavior of at risk youth, including issues within the home, within school and the community, glorification of crime and criminal activity, and much more.
The program takes aim at directly addressing these factors, and encourages young people to work to address them with the help, which connects these young people with community resources and other forms of assistance to help lessen these mitigating factors.
The healing portion of the program focuses on Obafemi’s H.I.M. (he inspires me) seminar, which works to address the pain faced by young men whose fathers and male role models are absent from their lives.
“We have learned that the absence of fathers in the lives of their sons is a common thread that binds most at-risk males (without regard to race, color, or ethnic background), together in an unfortunate brotherhood,” the informative sheet reads, “We designed this seminar to inspire, encourage and teach young men how to harness the pain of not having their fathers actively in their lives to become better men.”
All of these previous facets come together to form the final H in the program, the hope, which Obafemi said is the collection of the collaborative efforts of everyone within the community, working towards the goal of address crime and criminal activity at a social level.