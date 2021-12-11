After taking a year off due to COVID-19, Cumberland Presbyterian Church is hosting its 20th annual Walk to Bethlehem live nativity walk-thru Christmas event.
This year’s Walk to Bethlehem will run Dec. 18 and 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church located at 501 Indian Springs Road and will feature five live nativity scenes.
The event is free to attend, with community members meeting first in the church’s gym. Visitors are put into small groups and are guided by volunteers through the scenes.
The walk takes about 30 minutes to complete, with golf carts available to assist those who would be unable to complete the walk on their own.
Each of the five nativity scenes includes a narration from the Bible telling the Christmas story as visitors stop along to see Mary and the Angel, Joseph and the Angel, the Shepherds and the Angel, the nativity crèche, and the arrival of the wise men. A petting zoo will also be included in the event.
The event will also include a display of more than 200 nativity sets and over 100 nativity ornaments in Hutchins Hall to view while community members wait or while they warm up after the walk.
Live Christmas music will also be performed during the event, and puzzles and other activities will be available for children and their families to enjoy in the gym. Free refreshments, including cookies, coffee, hot spiced tea and hot chocolate will also be available to the community during the event.
The Cumberland Presbyterian Church is located at 501 Indian Springs Road, and community members can call the church at (903) 935-3787 for more information.