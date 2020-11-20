More than 4,000 locations will now offer a curbside drop-off option for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child. Volunteers are still collecting shoebox gifts through Nov. 23.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys—to children worldwide for more than two decades. This is a project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.
There’s still time for individuals, families, and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage at www.samaritanspurse.org. There are also options to “Build a Shoebox Online.”
“In the midst of the pandemic, the needs are greater than ever before,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope. A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
The following churches in the surrounding counties will accept shoebox gifts at the posted times. Signs at each location will identify the curbside drop off.
Summit United Methodist in Marshall, located at 1901 E. End Boulevard will be accepting shoeboxes 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22 and 10 a.m.-noon Monday, Nov. 23.
First Baptist Church in Jefferson located at 523 N. Polk Street will be accepting shoeboxes from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22 and 7-9 a.m., Monday, Nov. 23.
Those interested in more information on how Operation Christmas Child is making adjustments during its National Collection Week can visit the organization’s Important COVID-19 Updates webpage for the latest information and answers to Frequently Asked Questions.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.