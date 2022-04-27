The Marshall City Council will consider a proposed curfew for minors at their Thursday meeting.
Police Chief Cliff Carruth is on the agenda for the meeting on Thursday, at which point he will discuss the proposed curfew. The curfew, as read on the agenda, would be for any citizen within Marshall city limits under the age of 17, within the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
“This proposed curfew stems from input the community and is intended to minimize the numbers of minors in public places during late night, early morning hours without a legitimate purpose,” Carruth said. “It is primarily in response to the sharp increase in violent crimes involving juvenile actors and victims. We believe curfews are legitimate tools to minimize not only criminal activity, but reduce the possibility of a minor being the victim of a crime.”
Carruth said that there are a number of exceptions to this rule, including for employment and minors who are accompanied by their parents.
The decision came after a recent rise in violent crime in Marshall, which has resulted in two murders, one aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two instances of violence with a knife including one stabbing, since the beginning of the year.
The two murder victims were Akeivyon Diez McMillan, 20, of Marshall and Jerrold Deshane Maze Jr., also 20 and of Marshall. One arrest was made in McMillian’s case so far; the alleged perpetrator's name was not released because he is a juvenile.
The age of the victims and perpetrators of these recent violent crimes is one reason, according to police, for the curfew proposition.
“Persons under the age of 17 years are particularly susceptible by their lack of maturity and experience to participate in unlawful activities and to be victims of older perpetrators of crime; and whereas the City of Marshall, Texas, has an obligation to provide for the protection of minors from each other and from other persons, for the enforcement of parental control over and responsibility for children, for the protection of the general public and for the reduction of the incidence of juvenile criminal activities,” the agenda item reads.
A number of penalties are named under the ordinance, both for minors found in violation of the curfew and for the parents of minors who violate the curfew or businesses owners, operators or employees who violate the ordinance.
Penalties include a possible $500 for each offense, as well as additional penalties for any minor who violated the curfew three or more times within a 24-hour period.
Setting a curfew was one of many suggestions made by the community during last Saturday’s public forum, held by Marshall Against Violence to help offer communication and solutions to solve the issue of violence in the city. Carruth was present during the meeting.
“The planning for the curfew has been in planning stages for several weeks, but the support for it demonstrated in Saturday’s meeting certainly encouraged our efforts,” Carruth said.
If approved, the city is required by law to review the effectiveness of the curfew and consider a public hearing and report on the effects of the curfew before its third anniversary. If approved, the ordinance would also instruct the city secretary to put an agenda item on the planned March 2024 city council meeting to meet this requirement.