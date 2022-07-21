Marshall Hospice of East Texas employee Trey Jackson honored his word to the community on Wednesday during the annual Mash Bash blood drive, letting those in attendance shave his head after Marshall surpassed its goal for the company’s annual fan drive.
“I promised ya’ll that if we reached 400 fans than we would shave our heads, well you guys went above and beyond as usual,” Jackson said.
The community was able to raise 680 fans this year during the drive, over 200 more than originally estimated and three times as many fans collected as the year before.
Marshall Hospice of East Texas owner Brandon White said previously that Jackson actually volunteered himself alongside Jackson to shave their heads together if the company reached their goal this year.
However, Jackson got sick on the day of the fan delivery, leaving White to shave his head alone. To make up for that fact, Jackson worked to incorporate the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce’s annual Mash Bash blood drive into his plans to shave his head for the cause.
On Wednesday, Jackson allowed community members who donated fans, or donated blood to the drive, to shave off some of his hair.
Around 10 community members took turns shaving Jackson’s head, after donating blood at the drive during the event.
One such community member was Judge John Oswalt, who made his own similar vow that if the community was able to donate 150 liters of blood during the drive, he would also shave his head as an incentive.
“It’s not really a competition, this blood drive, but to us everything is a competition,” Jackson said.
Jackson also thanked Raven Lenz with Black Bird Bathhouse for her help in organizing the drive this year, a project he shared previously with the twos mutual friend Tim Huff.
“And the community too for its incredible support for this event, it was because of ya’ll we were so successful,” Jackson said.